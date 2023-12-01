"I don't think people see the influence they are having on this team" - Joe Cole names 2 Liverpool players who stepped up after summer overhaul

Former Liverpool star Joe Cole reckons Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have stepped up for the Reds this season.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. conducted a midfield overhaul over the summer, with veterans like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner departing from the club.

This has enabled Jones and Elliott to step up in their absence in the current campaign, with both stars regularly featuring for Liverpool. The former has faced suspension and injuries but has forced his way into the starting XI alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, providing one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.

On the other hand, Elliott has displayed his ability to change the game by coming on as a substitute. The 20-year-old has provided two assists in his 18 appearances in total.

Joe Cole praised the duo following Liverpool's 4-0 win against LASK in the UEFA Europa League, saying (via METRO):

"What he seems to do Jurgen Klopp is buy players when they are on the way up. He’s not looking at players who are ready and you know what they are going to give.

"Darwin Nunez came in, that could have been seen as a bit of a gamble. He seems to buy players with the right attitude. Mohamed Salah is clearly the main man, the icon, the front man in everything they do on and off the pitch."

He added:

"But the rest of the team just works so hard. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, they are improving. I don’t think people see the influence they are having on this team. People in and around them do, but not from the outside.

"They lost big names in Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner. The young lads in the squad are now stepping up."

Jones came through the Reds' academy before making his debut during the 2018-19 season. The 22-year-old central midfielder has found moderate success in the senior team, netting 11 goals and registering 12 assists in 108 appearances.

Elliott joined Liverpool during the 2019-20 season from Fulham. Despite starting his career as a right-winger, he has transitioned to an attacking midfielder and has scored six goals and provided six assists in 84 appearances to date.

Liverpool breeze past LASK 4-0 in Europa League clash

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the UEFA Europa League after they cruised to a 4-0 win against LASK at Anfield on Thursday, November 30.

Jurgen Klopp's side broke the deadlock in the 12th minute via Luis Diaz's looping header into the back of the net. They doubled their advantage three minutes later when Cody Gakpo tapped home into the empty net.

Mohamed Salah dispatched his penalty in the 51st minute to score his 199th senior goal for the Reds. Gakpo completed his brace in the 92nd minute with a ferocious strike to seal all three points for the home team.

Liverpool have all but confirmed their position as Group E winners and are now guaranteed a spot in the Europa League Round of 16. They have accumulated 12 points from five games, having lost their last match 3-2 against Toulouse.