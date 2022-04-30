"I don't think we are in a position where we can do that" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains why he doesn't agree with Jamie Carragher's assessment of future signings for the club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he doesn't agree with Jamie Carragher's assessment of future signings for the club.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claimed that the Gunners needed to follow Liverpool's path with their transfers, as per The Evening Standard.

The television pundit analyzed how Asenal needed signings equivalent to Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

The duo completely transformed Jurgen Klopp's side and played a big role for the Reds as they conquered England as well as Europe.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to Carragher's assessment but has claimed that his side do not have the financial muscle to do so.

The Gunners boss has insisted that he needs to find other ways to improve the North London club.

afcstuff @afcstuff Emmanuel Frimpong on Arteta: “He was the type of person you knew would be a manager, he never stopped talking & learning. I remember we used to call him Wenger’s son because every time we used to go out on the training ground, he’d be there talking, asking Wenger questions.” #afc Emmanuel Frimpong on Arteta: “He was the type of person you knew would be a manager, he never stopped talking & learning. I remember we used to call him Wenger’s son because every time we used to go out on the training ground, he’d be there talking, asking Wenger questions.” #afc https://t.co/eoDqrXZeHK

The Spaniard has credited Liverpool for improving their players significantly, which is as important as signing quality players. The 40-year-old told Sky Sports:

"I don't think we are in a position where we can do that, so we have to find other ways to do it."

"Liverpool, as well, have improved their players immensely, which is as important as bringing players in."

"And then, the ones that you buy, [it's important] that they can have an impact straight away."

The Arsenal manager has insisted that signing the right players, who can make an immediate impact, can be a tricky decision. He added:

"That's a big decision they have to make in recruitment, and then they are human beings as well."

"They have to adapt, and sometimes that's a tricky question to answer before they are actually here."

Arsenal are certainly on the right track under Mikel Arteta

Since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal, the Gunners have been slowly but surely improving.

The North Londoners had a pretty successful transfer window last summer with four of their six signings making an immediate impact.

The quartet of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Ødegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu have all been undisputed hits at the Emirates.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Jamie Carragher on Sky:



🗣 “I think Arsenal are a better team than [Man] United and Tottenham. I think the team he [Arteta] has set up, the togetherness, the way they play. It looks like a proper team. I think they’ll just do it [Finish 4th].”



Jamie Carragher on Sky:🗣 “I think Arsenal are a better team than [Man] United and Tottenham. I think the team he [Arteta] has set up, the togetherness, the way they play. It looks like a proper team. I think they’ll just do it [Finish 4th].” https://t.co/Oh3HMseib1

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have had a mixed debut season but both have time on their hands.

Arsenal have also seen the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli improve significantly this season.

It is too early to say whether Arteta can bring the Gunners back to where they used to belong but he has certainly lifted the hopes of the fans.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava