"I don't think he's been quite capable of showing his best" – Jan Molby names area where Liverpool must strengthen in transfer window

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has urged his former club to rope in a defensive midfielder to complete their squad rebuild in the future.

The Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League past season, chose to let go of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Naby Keita earlier this summer. To fill the void, they spent £145 million to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo ahead of the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Speaking recently to LiverpoolWorld at the launch of the Ultimate LFC Experience, Molby shared his honest thoughts on Liverpool's summer business. He said:

"All in all, I'm slightly surprised. It was a curveball who was going to take some of our players. Saudi Arabia decided they'd come and take some of our midfield players but what do you do then? They had a few players in mind and got out of it quite well in terms of the price and what the players have shown."

Molby, who lifted three top-flight titles for the Anfield outfit, continued:

"I still think we feel we need possibly another midfielder for the puzzle to fall into place. As well as we have done, I'm still searching for what our best midfield three is in terms of combination and balance that you're quite happy to send out to play when you go to Manchester City and Arsenal, our two closest competitors."

Asserting that Mac Allister is not a natural number six, Molby added:

"It looks like we might just need [the number-six role]. Alexis Mac Allister has been asked to play that role and is a press-resistant number-six but I don't think he's been quite capable of showing his best."

Mac Allister, who left Brighton & Hove Albion to move to Liverpool for £35 million in the summer, has made 16 appearances across competitions for his new team. He has laid out two assists from a deeper role.

Liverpool set to lose senior midfielder soon

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Barcelona are believed to be close to signing Thiago Alcantara next January. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez has already contacted the 32-year-old about a potential switch, which is likely to cost in the region of £6 million.

Thiago, whose current contract is set to run out next summer, is said to be keen to reunite his former teammate Xavi at the Camp Nou outfit.

So far, the Barcelona youth product has scored three goals and laid out six assists in 97 overall outings for Liverpool. He is yet to make an appearance this campaign owing to a long-term hip injury issue.