"I think it is quite clumsy" - Pundit believes Arsenal could have been awarded penalty after Liverpool star's 'strange' challenge in PL fixture

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock has opined that Arsenal could have won a penalty in their 1-1 draw against the Reds on Saturday (23 December).

Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed to push Kai Havertz inside the box with 81 minutes on the clock. The on-field referee, however, waved play on and VAR didn't overturn the decision upon review.

Alexander-Arnold had his right arm close to the body when he seemingly shoved Havertz in the back. Warnock believes it was a 'clumsy' challenge that could have resulted in a spot kick for the visitors. He said on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"I have seen them given. It's a very strange challenge from Trent Alexander-Arnold because he almost pushes Havertz in the back. He goes down and I think it is quite clumsy that challenge from Alexander-Arnold."

The Reds themselves had a good shout for a penalty kick in the 20th minute when the ball hit Martin Odegaard's arm inside the box. The referee, however, did not point to the spot and VAR agreed.

Arsenal had taken the lead in the fourth minute through a Gabriel Magalhaes header before Mohamed Salah's rasping left-footed shot made it 1-1 around the half-hour mark. Both teams played out a rather uneventful game afterward, with goal-mouth action few and far between.

Alexander-Arnold had the best chance to score the third goal in the game. Salah raced with the ball to launch a Liverpool counterattack and found the England international with a pass at the edge of the box.

Alexander-Arnold charged onto the ball to unleash a strong right-footed shot, but it crashed off the post in the 73rd minute. It was an even game, at least on paper, with the Reds keeping 51% of the ball and both teams managing 13 shots each.

Arsenal remain top of the table after Liverpool draw

Arsenal entered gameweek 18 at the top of the table following their 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on 17 December. The same day, Liverpool drew 0-0 to Manchester United.

The Reds dropping points against the Red Devils meant Arsenal leapfrogged them to become the new league leaders. Aston Villa, meanwhile, drew 1-1 to Sheffield United on 22 December, which means that a draw against Liverpool was enough for Mikel Arteta's side to stay top.

The Gunners now have 40 points to their name, leading both the Reds and the Villans by a solitary point. Liverpool are still second, leading Unai Emery's team on goal difference.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here