"I think he is ready"- Jose Mourinho on Manchester United superstar

Jose Mourinho has given his verdict on who he thinks should be Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper going forward.

The Red Devils alternated between David De Gea and Dean Henderson in goal in the 2020-21 season. But Jose Mourinho believes the Red Devils should put their faith in the Englishman next season.

Speaking to The Times, Mourinho heaped praise on Henderson and urged Manchester United to give the 24-year old the starting berth over David De Gea next season. He said in this regard:

"I think they are good goalkeepers. I don’t think they are phenomenal goalkeepers or, in Dean Henderson’s case, not yet phenomenal. When I say not yet, I say he will be. I met him at (Manchester) United when he was a kid, and I always remember him asking me to go on loan. He was saying when I come back, I (will) come back to be the No 1. He told me that when he was the fourth choice. He is a kid with an incredible self confidence, and I think he is ready."

Everybody has a story. This is @DeanHenderson's.



✍ "It’s an absolutely huge buzz every time I pull on the shirt and I know the dedication and effort it takes to be able to wear that United badge on your chest."#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 6, 2021

Henderson kept ten clean sheets in 24 appearances across all competitions for United in the 2020-21 season. His performances earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

The 24-year is old seems ready to take over as David De Gea's successor at Manchester United. But it remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to pull the trigger and hand Henderson the starting spot over the Spaniard.

David De Gea's stint at Manchester United could be coming to an end

David De Gea in action for Manchester United

Henderson's emergence at Manchester United could spell the end of David De Gea's time at the club. The Spaniard had an unconvincing 2020-21 season and looked shaky between the sticks for the Red Devils on more than one occasion.

Manchester United could look to cash in on De Gea while his stock is still relatively high. The shot-stopper has been linked with a move back to his childhood club Atletico Madrid this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be tempted to let the Spaniard leave and fully commit to Henderson.

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton, which could mean De Gea could be on borrowed time at the club.

👀 @ManUtd want to use David De Gea as a makeweight in any proposal for @atletienglish goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

🤔Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/rJx0a0ua51 — AS English (@English_AS) June 2, 2021

