"I think he is ready to play" - Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star could be set for his first start

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Marcel Sabitzer is in line to make his debut this weekend. The Red Devils host Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4) at Old Trafford.

Sabitzer, 28, joined United from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day. The Austrian has arrived on loan till the end of the season. He missed his new side's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (February 1), as he was still dealing with his visa process.

However, Ten Hag has confirmed that Sabitzer will be available for the clash with Palace and that he may even start. The Dutchman said (via Football Daily):

"He did only one session but you can see he's a very fit player. I think he is ready to play. It could be (that he starts)."

Sabitzer arrived at Manchester United in dramatic circumstances on transfer deadline day. The Red Devils were dealt a massive headache after Christian Eriksen was ruled out till early May with a knee injury.

Ten Hag needed a replacement for Eriksen, as his side are still competing in four competitions: Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. They moved for Sabitzer, and within a few hours, he was heading to England from the Munich airport.

The Austrian midfielder was more than happy to make a move to Old Trafford. He became a bit-part player under Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena, unable to displace Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in midfield. He managed 24 appearances across competitions, but only 11 in the starting lineup, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League, holding a three-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. They face a Palace side sitting 12th, who held United to a 1-1 draw on January 19.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford wins three awards in January

Manchester United's impressive first season under Ten Hag has coincided with Rashford's dramatic turnaround in form. The English striker endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign, with reports of a potential departure ensuing over the summer.

However, he has put last season's woes well and truly behind him, becoming United's talisman under Ten Hag. The forward has bagged 18 goals and provided eight assists in 31 games. Rashford drew level with Dennis Viollet, becoming just the second Red Devils player to score in nine consecutive games at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford #PremierLeague #ManUnited The last month couldn't have gone better for me. On a personal note, it's the first time I've won these awards together and hopefully not the last. Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, my family and the fans for helping me to win these awards. The last month couldn't have gone better for me. On a personal note, it's the first time I've won these awards together and hopefully not the last. Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, my family and the fans for helping me to win these awards. 🔴 #PremierLeague #ManUnited https://t.co/Aw9XD5iO6a

He has been handed both the PFA and Manchester United's Player of the Month awards for January. The striker notched up seven goals during the month. He was also awarded the club's Goal of the Month for his superb strike against league leaders Arsenal.

