"I think it is realistic" - Jamie Carragher stands by his opinion about Manchester United's managerial search

One-time UEFA Champions League winner Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should go after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the summer.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a permanent manager for next season with interim boss Ralf Rangnick's term concluding at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Carragher recently made a surprise suggestion, urging United to go after Tuchel due to the uncertain situation at Chelsea. Blues owner Roman Abramovich was recently sanctioned by the UK government, which has prompted the Liverpool legend to question Tuchel's future at the club.

While on punditry duty for Sky Sports, Carragher was asked if Manchester United trying to bring in Tuchel was realistic. He responded (as quoted by Stretty News):

"I think it is realistic. If you're Manchester United why would you not ask that question?"

Carragher went on to praise the German tactician as well, saying:

"They need a new manager. Thomas Tuchel is one of the best managers in world football right now. I think the way he has handled himself in these last two weeks has elevated him, not just as a manager, but as a man as well."

Tuchel has been asked several tough questions about the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea in his recent press conferences. Carragher seemed to be referring to his responses to those pointed queries.

The German also has an excellent record since arriving at Stamford Bridge. Since taking over in January 2021, Tuchel has managed Chelsea in 76 matches across competitions, picking up 51 wins and suffering just ten losses.

He has also won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the team.

Manchester United's next manager remains unknown for the time being

Though Rangnick's term will come to a conclusion at the end of the season, there doesn't seem to be much clarity about Manchester United's next manager. Several names have been linked with taking the position, but there is no concrete information available about the German's successor.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are rumored to be at the top of the Red Devils' shortlist. However, both men are currently in jobs with Pochettino at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain and ten Hag managing AFC Ajax.

Both tacticians are also contracted to their current clubs until the summer of 2023.

On the pitch, Manchester United have a huge task on hand in midweek. Rangnick's men will welcome Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The first leg ended 1-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

