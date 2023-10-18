"I think it's really close to happening" - Journalist feels ex-Barcelona man is likely to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The Athletic journalist Felipe Cardenas reckons Luis Suarez is set to reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Suarez's contract with Brazilian outfit Gremio is set to expire in December 2024. However, it's reported that the Uruguayan hero will make an early exit from Gremio Arena.

Cardenas expects that to happen soon and for the 36-year-old to head to DRV PNK. He told CBS Sports Golazo that he thinks a deal between the legendary striker and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is close:

"I think it's really close to happening and I think it's because of a lot of factors. He's going to get out of his contract early at the end of the year with Gremio. Gremio's manager has already said goodbye. So he's done in Brazil."

The Athletic writer touched on the Herons' co-owner Jorge Mas who he reckons is playing a key role in signing Suarez for the MLS side:

"This comes down to Jorge Mas (Inter Miami co-owner), this is a deal that Mas has been after for a long time. When Jorge Mas wants to get something done, he really goes after it and gets it done. This sounds like something that will get done."

Herons boss Gerardo Martino was asked by Inter Miami podcaster Franco Panizo about the possibility of signing Suarez. He responded:

"Looking into our analysis for next year and needs we may have, we have a scenario with Luis and without Luis."

Cardenas alluded to Martino's comments and claims it points towards Suarez becoming the latest Barcelona legend to arrive at DRV PNK:

"As a public statement from a manager goes that's pretty clear that this is getting worked out. (Inter Miami) are going to go through an entire season with Messi, (Sergio) Busquets, and Jordi Alba next year but you throw in Luis Suarez now and I don't even know if it's Hollywood but it's certainly something to wanna see."

Suarez spent six years playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barca and the duo formed the formidable frontline known as 'MSN' with Neymar. The Uruguayan bagged 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 appearances for the Blaugrana. The former Liverpool striker has also been prolific in Brazil, netting 18 goals and 12 assists in 42 games across competitions.

Luis Suarez claims Lionel Messi cried when he left Barcelona in 2020

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Suarez and Messi built up a strong connection during their time together at Barcelona. The duo won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, two Spanish Super Cups, the UEFA Super, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, they were separated in 2020 when Barca agreed on a €9 million deal with Atletico Madrid for Suarez. The prolific frontman claimed in 2022 that he felt the Blaugrana forced him out and wanted to take him away from his close friend (via ESPN):

"We had a bad time. Leo suffered a lot. I had never seen Messi cry like I saw him cry at Barcelona, it hurt him. I always had that uncertainty as to why it all happened, but then luckily I was happy at Atletico Madrid."

Lionel Messi left Barcelona a year later when the La Liga giants were unable to afford a new contract for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He joined Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.