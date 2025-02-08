"I think it is really important thing" - Ruben Amorim explains Patrick Dorgu decision after his Manchester United debut ended at halftime 

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has explained his decision to start Patrick Dorgu on the right wing in midweek. The Danish left-back arrived at Old Trafford from Lecce in the winter transfer window for a reported £25.2m.

Dorgu earned his debut for the Red Devils in their 2-1 win over Leicester City at home in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Friday (February 7). The 20-year-old started in the right wing-back role but was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho at the break.

Speaking after the game, Amorim insisted that Dorgu is capable enough to play on either flank.

"He played a lot of times for Lecce on the right and the left. That’s one of the characterises we play a lot of attention to. He was a little bit anxious with the first touch of the ball. This is a different league for him, different speed of the game but he did well," Amorim said (via Metro).

Trending

He continued:

"He has pace, he has strength and he is going to improve a lot. We as a team need to play better to help new guy perform at the right level."

Amorim also suggested that Dorgu could play on the right wing in the upcoming games for Manchester United.

"If you have seen the history of Dorgu for his last team he played a lot of games on the right and we have to have wingers who can play both sides like Dalot," Amorim added.

He continued:

"So I think it is really important thing because sometimes you need a left foot on the right side to come in and connect in a different way and sometimes you need a right foot to connect and cross more balls."

Dorgu had a decent debut for Manchester United, registering 82% pass accuracy (23/28) and seven defensive actions in the first half.

Will Manchester United sign a Sporting CP striker in the summer?

Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United are apparently leading the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres, according to Fichajes.net. The Swedish striker has registered 34 goals and seven assists from 34 games this season for Sporting CP.

Gyokeres is reportedly wanted at Arsenal and Barcelona as well. However, the Red Devils are the favorites for his signature, thanks to the presence of former Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United have struggled in the final third this season, managing just 28 goals in 24 league games. Amorim has now set his sights on his former player to sort the issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback