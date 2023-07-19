"I think he saved the league" - Ex-USMNT star makes incredible claim about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Former USA international Geoff Cameron has claimed that Lionel Messi has saved the Major League Soccer (MLS). He believes the league's viewership will increase astronomically with the Argentine's arrival.

Messi was unveiled as the new Inter Miami on Sunday, July 16, with around 20,000 fans in attendance at the DRV PNK Stadium. Another 3.5 billion views were garnered online as per club's co-owner David Beckham.

Messi's MLS debut will not come before August 20, but there is a chance the Argentine could be involved in a Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul this week.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cameron claimed that MLS's viewership was sinking and signing Messi will solve that problem, along with Apple TV's deal with the league. He said:

"The impact he has had so far has been astronomical. The owners, I'm sure, are all happy. [With] the Apple deal, I think he saved the league, essentially [because] the subscribers and viewership was a bit down and they really wanted to push and people know what Messi brings.

"This is a guy that's one of the best players to have ever played and he and Ronaldo are two players that have changed the game in the most unbelievable way. Now Messi's coming here to the States, what his viewership [brings] and what he's accomplished just raises the level here in MLS."

Lionel Messi had offers to join Al Hilal and Barcelona this summer but he opted to move to the United States.

Lionel Messi will help improve player calibre in MLS, claims Cameron

Geoff Cameron went on to claim that MLS players would be in for a surprise when they see Lionel Messi up close on the pitch. He believes that his professionalism and dedication will push them to do better for their clubs.

Continuing his conversation with talkSPORT, Cameron said that the stadiums will soon be sold out as fans would rush to see the Argentine in action. He said:

"Players will experience what calibre of player he actually is on the field. I also hope he brings a sense of professionalism still for these younger players to see how he continues to work hard and do everything right and raise the level because that's going to have a big impact both on and off the field.

"Everywhere you go is going to be sold out. Players playing against Messi will be in such awe seeing him play and will be like: 'I'm playing against Messi,' but then they'll realise they actually have to play and he's actually just like a normal person."

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table in the MLS. They are 12 points off DC United, who sit in the final playoffs spot, but have two games in hand over Wayne Rooney's side.