"I don't think they score that if Ronaldo is on the pitch" - Pundits say Manchester United are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI at the moment

Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham believes the Red Devils wouldn't have scored their goal against Leicester City if Cristiano Ronaldo was on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag's men registered their third consecutive Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, September 1. Jadon Sancho scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute after a Marcus Rashford pass sent him through on goal.

Bruno Fernandes started the move and found Rashford in the final third. The Englishman then laid out a deft pass for Sancho, who dribbled around goalkeeper Danny Ward to slot into an empty net.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been linked with an exit throughout the summer window, started on the bench against the Foxes. Ten Hag fielded the same XI that started in wins over Liverpool and Southampton, with Ronaldo starting as a substitute on those two occasions as well.

Manchester United have won all three of their matches without the Portuguese starting and Higginbotham thinks the team are better off without him.

"That's probably a reason why we haven't seen Ronaldo playing, and that's no disrespect to Ronaldo," Higginbotham told NBC (via the Daily Mail).

"The first goal, I don't think they score that if Ronaldo is on the pitch, the way that they're pressing, the intensity, the signings all making an impact as well."

He went on to praise three of United's summer arrivals in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen:

"Martinez has got a great relationship with [Raphael] Varane. We've seen the left back position as well, Malacia. Eriksen just goes from strength to strength, so, everything's really good for Manchester United."

"I can't see him as a bit-part player" - Former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard on Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard also opined on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club. He believes the former Real Madrid talisman won't be content with playing a 'bit-part' role, especially after finishing as the club's top-scorer last season.

"Yeah, I can't see him being a bit-part player and just running around chasing lost causes for 20 minutes, as he did tonight. I can't see it. That story will be told as it unfolds," Howard said on NBC.

Erik Ten Hag responded to questions after tonight's win at Leicester about Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the 🗣️ "He will have a big part to play in the team"Erik Ten Hag responded to questions after tonight's win at Leicester about Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the #MUFC side 🗣️ "He will have a big part to play in the team" Erik Ten Hag responded to questions after tonight's win at Leicester about Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the #MUFC side 🔴 https://t.co/cb3ToCDXkV

Howard also highlighted how Ten Hag is slowly creating an identity at Old Trafford, which bodes well for the side going forward.

"Yeah, you know when you talk about creating an identity - the reason they've won these last two games is the energy in the front four," the former USMNT goalkeeper added.

"We've talked about that high intensity pressing, running going through the gears, finding pockets playing forward, running forward. If you're going to create a foundation at your football club that can never drop."

Howard concluded:

"You can have bad performances, passing maybe here or there. Maybe not hit the target, but your energy levels have to be high and we've seen over the last two-and-a-half games for Manchester United, and that's why it's no surprise."

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's next Premier League assignment is against pace-setters Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 4.

