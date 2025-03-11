"I think, this season, we don’t deserve to be at the top" - William Saliba makes honest admission about Arsenal's PL title race with Liverpool

Arsenal defender William Saliba has said that his team haven't played well enough to win the Premier League ahead of Liverpool this season. The Gunners remained second in the standings after a 1-1 draw at Manchester United at the weekend.

Although Declan Rice's 74th-minute equaliser cancelled out Bruno Fernandes' first-half opener for United, the share of the spoils means Mikel Arteta's side are a whopping 15 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more.

It's pertinent to note that the Gunners finished second in the league in the last two seasons - both times finishing behind Manchester City. Last season, Arteta's side kept alive the title race till the final day before falling short, extending their league title drought since 2004.

Analysing his side's chances in this season's title race, Saliba said (as per THE STANDARD):

“If they are first, it’s because they did something we didn’t do. Of course, there’s a big gap, but we have to keep going. They are so good as well. I think this season we don’t deserve to be at the top, but we have to keep going, and there’s Champions league as well, so we will push.”

Saliba, 23, has scored twice in 26 Premier League outings for the Gunners this season.

What's next for Liverpool and Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Liverpool have had decent seasons, especially the Reds, who are closing in on their second triumph in the Premier League era, five years after their maiden one under the legendary Jurgen Klopp.

Despite Arne Slot taking over in the summer, the Reds have been the team to beat in England, losing one of 29 games, winning 21, to open up a near unassailable lead at the top.

Coming off a 3-1 home win over Southampton at the weekend, Slot's side next take on Paris Saint-Germain at home in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday (May 11). The Premier League leaders, who lead 1-0 from the first leg in Paris last week, take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final five days later.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are fresh off the aforementioned 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford. They next host PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta's side registered a 7-1 victory in the first leg in Eindhoven last week, a record win in the competition's knockout stage.

