"I think we see a hattrick today", "Can’t wait to see that magic" - Fans react as Lionel Messi captains Inter Miami against Chicago

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has named Lionel Messi in the starting XI as the Herons are set to face Chicago Fire in the MLS, leaving the fans excited. The reigning Supporters Shield holders are aiming to return to the summit of the Eastern Conference with a win away from home.

Inter Miami skipper Messi retains his place in the starting XI after his heroics in the CONCACAF Champions Cup during the week. The 37-year-old scored twice to ensure his side's progression into the semi-finals of the competition, boosting their hopes of picking up continental silverware.

Lionel Messi has struggled with various fitness problems this season, missing games for club and country. His inclusion in the XI means he has is now set for a fourth successive start for his side, indicating that he has overcome his physical issues.

The fans are excited to see Messi take to the field against Chicago Fire, and they have taken to X to share their thoughts.

A fan predicted that the Argentine great would notch a brace in the game.

"Messi brace pls be there", they wrote.

Another fan predicted that Messi would score a hat-trick.

"Ay i think we see a hatrick today", they posted.

Another expressed their excitement at seeing the former Barcelona man play, revealing that they can't wait to watch him.

"Wow, this is huge! Messi lighting up the pitch for Inter Miami is going to be epic—can’t wait to see that magic in action!", they wrote.

A fan was pleased to see the superstar forward start consecutive games.

"Messi playing 3 games In a row.🤩🤩🤩", they wrote.

Another fan showed their excitement at the inclusion of the forward in the XI.

"**"Game just got 🔥 Messi mode activated. Brace yourselves. 🐐 InterMiami"**", they posted.

Lionel Messi starts in attack for the Herons alongside Luis Suarez and off-season addition Telasco Segovia. Vice-captain Sergio Busquets also returns to the XI after missing the win over Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in midweek through suspension.

Marcelo Weigandt, Jordi Alba, Yannick Bright, and Tadeo Allende have all been dropped to the bench for the game at Soldier Field. Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, and Benjamin Cremaschi have all been included in the starting XI for the clash.

Lionel Messi closing in on Inter Miami contract extension - Reports

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is closing in on a new contract with the Herons that will see him spend the 2026 season at the club, as per The Athletic. The 37-year-old is in the final year of his contract, having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club back in July 2023.

Messi has been a hit since his arrival in Miami, with his club and the league benefitting from his presence. He has led the Herons to win the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield in successive seasons, the first two trophies in the history of the club.

Inter Miami are keen to see Lionel Messi feature when they move to their permanent home, the Miami Freedom Park, in 2026. The Argentine great is the club's record goalscorer with 42 goals in 48 appearances, and also has 21 assists for the club.

