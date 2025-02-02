"I think it is a serious situation" - Ruben Amorim on Lisandro Martinez's injury in Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Palace

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has shared an update on the injury to Lisandro Martinez in his side's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Red Devils suffered an 11th defeat of the league season at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim spoke with the press after yet another disappointing result for his side about the situation of Martinez. He said that he thinks the 26-year-old has suffered serious damage and lamented about how significant a loss the defender will be.

"We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. He is not only a great player but a strong character in the dressing room. He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious. We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us," Amorim said (via Utd District).

Amorim's side were 1-0 down in the 77th minute when Lisandro Martinez dueled with Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr and came off worse. The Argentina international appeared to hurt his knee, and despite receiving treatment for minutes on the pitch, was carried off on a stretcher. Matthijs De Ligt came on in his place in the 82nd minute and saw out the game.

Lisandro Martinez was plagued by injuries in the 2023-24 season, battling knee, hamstring, and foot problems throughout the campaign. As a result, he made only 11 league appearances for the Red Devils as they limped to an eighth-placed finish.

Martinez has made 20 appearances for Manchester United this season, missing only a handful of games. The former Ajax man has been a regular starter at left centre-back for the side and will be a huge miss for his side.

Manchester United succumb to home defeat against Crystal Palace

Manchester United fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils missed out on a chance to win back-to-back games in the league, as Oliver Glasner's side bested them on the day.

After a scoreless first hour, the visitors took the lead somewhat against the run of play through in-form striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta. The Frenchman was on hand to pounce from close range after a header from Maxence Lacroix came back off the crossbar in the 64th minute.

The Eagles weathered United's pressure and killed off the game in the 89th minute in impressive fashion. Daniel Munoz beat the Red Devils' high line with a brilliant run before receiving the ball and unselfishly squaring for Mateta to score his second. The result sees Crystal Palace leapfrog Manchester United into 12th place in the league, while Ruben Amorim's side drop to 13th.

