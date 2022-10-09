"I think he'll smell blood" - Jamie O'Hara predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and Everton vs Manchester United

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has backed Arsenal and Everton to register wins over Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively, in the Premier League on Sunday (9 October).

The Gunners host the Reds at the Emirates, while Erik ten Hag's United visit Everton.

O'Hara has backed Arsenal to beat the Reds 2-1. Speaking on TalkSPORT edge, he said:

"This is a whopper. I mean what a game this is. I actually fancy Arsenal, I don't want to give Arsenal the win but I'm going to, I'm going to say Arsenal, 2-1."

O'Hara also predicted the outcome of the other big game on Sunday night, involving Everton and Manchester United. Frank Lampard's Everton have been on a good run of late and have been backed by the former Spurs midfielder to beat the Red Devils:

"I think he'll smell blood Lampard. I'm going to go, Everton win 1-0."

Manchester United lost their last league game 6-3 against Manchester City on 2 October. United were dismantled by hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. Antony scored one and Anthony Martial netted a brace for the Red Devils.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United's form coming into the games Sunday night

Arsenal have been splendid this season and were at the top of the table until Saturday. Manchester City won 4-0 against Southampton to go top of the standings. However, a win for the Gunners against Jurgen Klopp's team will see them reclaim the top spot.

Arsenal beat Spurs 3-1 in their last league encounter on 1 October, courtesy of goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka.

Liverpool have struggled for consistency throughout the season. The Reds currently occupy the 10th spot in the table, with 10 points from seven games. Their last league match was a thriller and ended in a 3-3 draw against Brighton.

Roberto Firmino scored twice, while Adam Webster scored one for the Reds. Leandro Trossard scored all three for the Seagulls.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past five games against Arsenal. They have drawn one and won four.

Manchester United made a poor start to the season but managed to turn things around in September with four wins in a row. However, they faltered in their last Premier League encounter when they lost 6-3 against City at the Etihad Stadium.

