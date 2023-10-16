"I don't think so" – Argentina hero explains why he feels Lionel Messi will not follow Diego Maradona by cheering for rugby team at World Cup

Argentina rugby star Agustin Creevy has claimed that Lionel Messi will not be able to cheer, like Diego Maradona, at the Rugby World Cup owing to his obligations for Inter Miami.

The Pumas advanced into the ongoing 2023 Rugby World Cup last four following a 29-17 win over Wales in their quarter-final tie on Saturday (October 14). They were down 12-17 before Creevy transformed the encounter as a super sub at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Speaking after the knockout tie, Creevy claimed that his side will be elated to have Messi cheering for them. However, he stated that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will be unable to do so, saying (h/t Mirror):

"If Messi could now come, we'd love that. But I don't think so because he's in Miami playing. In 2015, Maradona was retired. It was easy for him to come and stay with us. He was the best player I could meet in my whole life. He sang with us, he made a speech for all of us and everything. It was really, really important for us."

Sharing his thoughts on Argentina's tournament so far, Creevy added:

"Our first game was bad but we never lost our focus. Pumas is my life. My passion. Every decision of my life I give for this jersey."

The Pumas are set to lock horns with New Zealand in their 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final encounter in Paris on Friday (October 20).

Rafael Marquez likens Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona Atletic manager Rafael Marquez claimed that teenage attacker Lamine Yamal could follow in Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho's footsteps. He elaborated:

"He belongs to that group of gifted kids who have this innate talent and no matter what age they are, they can compete in any category and make a difference. Ronaldinho, Messi... Lamine can be the next one. He has all the qualities. Obviously, you have to take care of the processes because he is still a child."

Yamal, 16, has emerged as one of the most promising wide operators in the world of late. He made his senior-team debut in Barcelona's 4-0 La Liga win against Real Betis past April, featuring for seven minutes.

A left-footed technical dribbler, the Spaniard has established himself as a vital part of Xavi Hernandez's system this season. He has started six of his 11 appearances so far, registering one goal and two assists.