"I think that sums it up" - Liverpool legend slams players after Real Madrid thrashing at Anfield

In the aftermath of their UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Liverpool legend Steve McManaman didn't mince his words, labeling the Reds' display a 'horror show'.

The Reds' hopes of securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League now hang by a thread after a thrilling encounter at Anfield. Despite racing into an early two-goal lead, Liverpool's defense crumbled under Real's attacking onslaught, and they eventually lost the game 5-2.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Results since Salah sent this tweet:



Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

Results since Salah sent this tweet:Liverpool 0-1 Real MadridLiverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

Steve McManaman did not hold back, telling BT Sport (via The Sun):

"I think that sums it up, absolutely ripped apart. They are caught again in the centre of the park, pounced upon, and when Benzema has got the ball in the position he found himself, he is the coolest man on the planet.

"Have some of that, three people go one way and he just places it in. That is another one to the collection. To concede five goals at Anfield. Five goals, at Anfield. From 2-0 up."

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool had never conceded four goals in a European match at Anfield before.



Real Madrid scored five 🫢

He continued, calling the event a 'chastening experience':

"This will be a horror show for Liverpool for the players to look back and look at the mistakes in the last four goals. A chastening experience this evening."

Real Madrid tear Liverpool apart at Anfield with an impressive comeback

Real Madrid secured a stunning victory over Liverpool in their Champions League last-16 first-leg clash at Anfield, delivering the Reds their worst-ever European home defeat. The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Jurgen Klopp's men storming to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter-hour, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

However, Real Madrid refused to be deterred, with Vinicius Junior lashing a low shot past Alisson Becker to halve the deficit. The Brazilian then took advantage of a glaring error by the Liverpool goalkeeper to level the scores before the break. Then, early in the second half, Eder Militao's strike gave the visitors the lead for the first time.

Karim Benzema then made his mark, as a deflected shot off Joe Gomez secured Real Madrid's fourth of the night. The current Ballon d'Or holder added a second to his tally after 67 minutes, cementing Real's dominance and leaving Liverpool with an uphill battle to climb in the second leg.

As the dust settles on a remarkable night in Merseyside, the Reds will be left with a bitter taste in their mouths as they prepare for the crucial return leg in the Spanish capital.

