"I think the team was extraordinary today again" - Mikel Arteta speaks out after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on his players after they held off a determined Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) side to secure a 2-1 win at home.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arteta was upbeat about the performance despite the close finish.

"I'm really happy, the way we played, the way we dominated. The amount of chances, the big situations that we created to win the game much more comfortably.

"But at the end we made an error, they used that chance to go 2-1 and that is game on in this league, I think the team was extraordinary today again."

Arsenal made an electric start to their game against Wolves, scoring two goals inside 15 minutes to put themselves in a comfortable position.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just six minutes with a typical left-footed finish, before skipper Martin Odegaard made it 2-0 seven minutes later with a clinical strike. Even after scoring two goals, the Gunners were relentless and free-flowing in attack as they created several chances by playing silky football.

Wolves fought back and ended the first half in a much better state than they began it with, and even created some good chances to score from in the second half. Matheus Cunha grabbed a goal in the 86th minute but it was too little, too late for Gary O'Neil's men.

The result takes Mikel Arteta's men four points clear of Manchester City at the summit, with their rivals set to face the Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 3.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's next Premier League game will be an away trip to Luton Town on Tuesday, December 5.

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal squad to keep pushing

Following Arsenal's 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League, manager Mikel Arteta praised his team for their dedication to securing a win.

The Spaniard spoke highly of his team's attitude and the way they competed throughout the game and saw off a late fight-back from their visitors.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta was quick to remind his players of the bigger picture, urging them to quickly move focus to their clash against Luton.

"We have to continue (in the same way). A big one again on Tuesday."

The Gunners will have one eye on Manchester City's game against Tottenham and a favorable result could see them remain comfortably top by the end of the weekend.