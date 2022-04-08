“I think that’s important, I really do” – Sammy McIlroy names one decision that should be ‘bang on’ from Erik ten Hag if he becomes Manchester United manager

Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy believes that getting the right assistant manager for potential new manager Erik ten Hag's is vital for the success of the club.

The Red Devils are reportedly on the brink of naming the Dutchman as the club's next manager, with ESPN claiming his appointment is set to be finalized.

According to McIlroy, that is not the only decision that Manchester United need to get right this summer, with the Scot stating the importance of bringing in the right assistant coach.

He told TalkofTheDevils:

“I think it’s so important that he gets his number two right.”

He continued:

“I don’t think he has to pick one just because he’s been a fantastic footballer at Manchester United. It’s very important that his backroom staff are bang on with him. With Ole there were three or four (former United players) behind the scenes, so if maybe one or two of them are kept on to let the new staff know what United is all about, I think that’s important, I really do.”

A host of names have been linked to the role.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan told Sky Sports that the 52-year-old is eager to have a Dutch coach with United connections join his backroom.

Robin van Persie, Jaap Stam, Steve McClaren and Rene Meulensteen, who all boast those credentials, are the names reportedly in contention for the role.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at 🗣️ "He's sounding out one or two members in Dutch football with a background at Manchester United."Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at #MUFC 🗣️ "He's sounding out one or two members in Dutch football with a background at Manchester United."Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at #MUFC? 👀 https://t.co/OB4dHrTUzU

One coach that looks set to depart the club is Mike Phelan. BBC Sport reports that the former assistant to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unlikely to be part of ten Hag's set-up.

Manchester United looking to undergo a huge rebuild under Erik ten Hag

A new era is on the horizon at Old Trafford

Ten Hag is set to be announced as United boss sooner rather than later, according to the same reports.

As McIlroy alludes to, getting the right coaching staff to work alongside ten Hag will be vital and the fact the Dutchman wants someone with a connection to the club is promising.

Not only are Manchester United expecting huge changes to their coaching team, but they are also looking at bringing in a Sporting Director.

The name on most United fans' lips is former RB Leipzig Head of Talent and Recruitment Paul Mitchell.

Paddy @OddsOnFPL



Two names currently on the list are Paul Mitchell and Micheal Emenalo. Manchester United are currently searching for a sporting director after agreeing to appoint Erik Ten HagTwo names currently on the list are Paul Mitchell and Micheal Emenalo. #MUFC Manchester United are currently searching for a sporting director after agreeing to appoint Erik Ten Hag🔴Two names currently on the list are Paul Mitchell and Micheal Emenalo. #MUFC https://t.co/0JdDxPmWLh

The Englishman worked alongside current interim manager Ralf Rangnick during his time at the club.

He has made some astute acquisitions during his time at various clubs, including bringing the likes of Sadio Mane and Son Heung-Min to the Premier League.

Alongside this, United will likely encounter many ins and outs with a host of players' contracts set to expire this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from fierce rivals Leeds.



(Source: Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from fierce rivals Leeds.(Source: @samuelluckhurst 🚨 Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from fierce rivals Leeds.(Source: @samuelluckhurst) https://t.co/R2H28Rr6Q4

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are all likely to depart the club.

United have reportedly told players who are looking to leave but have contracts not expiring at the end of the season that they will remain in the side (per Daily Mirror).

Edited by Diptanil Roy