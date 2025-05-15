"I think that’s where he sees his life and his career" - Gary Neville predicts where Trent Alexander-Arnold will go after Real Madrid stint

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted Trent Alexander-Arnold's next destination after his upcoming Real Madrid stint. The Englishman is set to leave Liverpool for free this summer to reportedly sign for Los Blancos.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a product of the Liverpool youth academy. The English right-back has been with the Reds since 2016, having won two Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League, among others. However, his current contract is set to expire in June 2025, with him being heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid.

In an interview on the It's Called Soccer podcast, former Red Devils star Gary Neville weighed in on Trent Alexander-Arnold's career. He predicted that the Englishman will end up in the MLS after his stint at Real Madrid, and said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I think he’ll do three, four, or five years at Real Madrid — hopefully he’ll do well — and I think he’ll go to America. I think that’s where he sees his life and his career. He doesn’t just see himself staying in Liverpool. I think he’s looked at Jude Bellingham and David Beckham; I think he’ll live in America and do different things."

Despite Liverpool trying to hold on to their academy starlet, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been keen on moving to Real Madrid this summer. The Spanish giants have also been eyeing him throughout this season amid their defensive woes. Their usual starting right-back, Dani Carvajal, missed most of the season due to an ACL injury, marking a major blow for Los Blancos. Alexander-Arnold's arrival next season is expected to strengthen their backline to a great extent.

When Trent Alexander-Arnold bid farewell to Liverpool amid Real Madrid links

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Source: Getty

After Liverpool won the Premier League under Arne Slot this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold took to his social media to announce his departure from his boyhood side. The English defender wrote:

"This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20."

The Englishman continued:

"This club has been my whole life — my whole world — for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all. But, I have never known anything else, and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally."

Shortly after, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Alexander-Arnold is ready to sign for Real Madrid on a five-year deal. The verbal agreement is in place with official announcements on the way, per Romano.

