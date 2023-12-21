"I think there’ll be goals in this" - Robbie Savage makes big scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Arsenal to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday, December 23.

The Gunners currently sit at the summit of the league standings with 39 points from 17 games. They have been impressive this season, winning 12 games, drawing three, and losing two, and have won four of their last five games in the Premier League.

In contrast, Liverpool are second with 38 points after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday. They have won 11 games, drawn five, and lost one but are notably yet to lose a game at Anfield this season.

Both giants will be gunning for a win to maintain an advantage at the top of the table. Savage has backed Mikel Arteta's men to win, writing (via Planet Sport):

"Top of the table clash. Arsenal love conceding goals against Liverpool. In the last 15 meetings in the Premier League, they’ve conceded 43 goals. That’s an average of 2.8 goals per game. I think there’ll be goals in this."

"Watching Liverpool against Manchester United. Thirty-five shots, they got frustrated, they were shooting from distance. I think this will be a more open game. Arsenal will go for it, they will be more on the front foot. I think this game will have goals in it."

He added:

"Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli, Saka. Liverpool’s front three, will it be Nunez, Salah, Diaz? So many attacking options for both teams. That’s why I think there’ll be goals. I’m going to go with a 3-2 win for Arsenal."

Savage's Prediction: 2-3

Harry Redknapp believes Liverpool have a 'problem' ahead of Arsenal clash

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp reckons Jurgen Klopp will have a selection problem for their upcoming Premier League showdown against Arsenal on Saturday.

The German tactician fielded a relatively weakened side against West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, December 20. However, the Reds ran riot, thrashing the Hammers 5-1 to book their spot in the semi-finals against Fulham.

Redknapp said (via METRO):

"[They have] selection problems on Saturday. One or two of them tonight have made it difficult to leave them out. No injuries. They absolutely slaughtered West Ham tonight. From the first whistle, it was so one-sided that game."

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be banking on their recent form and home advantage to secure all three points against the Gunners. The north London outfit have failed to defeat the Reds at Anfield since 2012.