"I think they’ll destroy Real Madrid" - Jamie O'Hara explains why he thinks Liverpool will win Champions League

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jamie O'Hara has backed Liverpool to comprehensively beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

The Reds progressed to the final, thanks to a 5-2 aggregate victory over Villarreal in the semi-finals. After losing the first leg 2-0 away, Unai Emery's side moved level on aggregate by half-time in the second before the Reds scored three unanswered goals.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, claimed a sensational 6-5 aggregate win over Manchester City in the last four. They lost the first leg 4-3 in Manchester and trailed 5-3 going into the 90th minute of the second leg. Los Blancos, though, turned the tie on its head, with Rodrygo scoring a quickfire double to force extra time before Karim Benzema scored the winner from the spot.

Earlier in the season, Madrid overcame aggregate deficits to beat PSG (3-2) and Chelsea (5-4) in the previous two rounds. Nevertheless, O'Hara believes Liverpool have the firepower to demolish the 13-time winners in the final. He told Stadium Astro;

"In a final, one-off game against Liverpool, I don't think Real Madrid can live with this team. If they're on it, with the way they (Liverpool) play, I think they'll destroy Real Madrid."

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes Real Madrid are the favourites to win the final. The German has reason to say so. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be well rested, as they have already won the La Liga title and could rest key players till the final.

The Reds cannot afford to do so, as they are in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple. They are three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with three league games to play and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14.

Can Liverpool beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League final?

Liverpool arguably possess one of the best attacks in the world. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have scored 72 goals between them this season.

Luis Diaz, meanwhile, has been a revalation since arriving in January, bagging seven goals and three games across competitions. His pace, trickery and work rate have helped him fit in perfectly in Klopp's system.

The Merseyside club could capitalise on Madrid's defensive frailties and win their second Champions League title in four years. Los Blancos have conceded 11 goals in their last six games in the competition, which could be their undoing against the Reds.

