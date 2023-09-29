"I think they’ll win here" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the result of Arsenal's Premier League game at Bournemouth on Saturday, September 30.

The Gunners are in a rich vein of form this season, going unbeaten in nine games across competitions. That includes six games in the league, where they have won four times. With 14 points, Mikel Arteta's side are fifth in the standings, four points off leaders Manchester City, who have won all their six league outings.

Contrast that with The Cherries, who are languishing in a lowly 17th place in the points table, just two points clear of the relegation zone. Bournemouth are yet to win a league game in six attempts this season, drawing thrice.

The Gunners are coming off a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, while Bournemouth fell 3-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion. Considering the contrasting form of both teams, Lawrenson reckons the Gunners should win the contest at the Vitality Stadium.

The former BBC commentator wrote in his column in Paddy Power News:

"Arsenal kept getting pegged back against Tottenham last week after some brave decisions by the Spurs manger whose status improves by the game. Obviously they beat Brentford in the Carabao, and I think they’ll win here. Bournemouth payed well at Brighton but got beat. Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal."

Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a slender 1-0 win at Brentford in their EFL Cup opener in midweek, with Reiss Nelson netting an eighth-minute winner.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update of key players ahead of Bournemouth clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is pleased with his team's impressive start to the season. However, the Spaniard is set to be without some key players for the Bournemouth clash at the weekend.

New signing Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka haven't trained and appear doubtful for the game. Arteta said about the quartet (as per TalkSport):

"Declan hasn’t trained yet. We have a session in an hour. We’ll get more news about him. Gabi (Martinelli) hasn’t trained. Leo (Trossard) same situation, (Bukayo) Saka, same."

Arteta also updated about William Saliba and Fabio Viera, who didn't feature against Brentford in midweek. The duo will be assessed to ascertain their availability.

"They are all in the same pool, Willy (Saliba) had a knock. Fabio (Vieira) wasn’t involved. We have to assess them today. "Let’s see how everybody is today. They (Saliba and Vieira) weren't selected. They weren’t fit enough to be in the squad (against Brentford). That’s it."

A win could temporarily take the Gunners to second in the standings depending on other fixtures.