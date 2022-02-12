“I think they’re more than capable of it” – Paul Scholes backs Manchester United to achieve top-four finish despite recent slump

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is backing his former club to finish inside the Premier League's top four places at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have endured a topsy-turvy run in the league campaign so far. They've only won twice in their last six top-flight games, including back-to-back draws with Burnley and Southampton in their last two.

Although United are currently fifth in the league table, Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have a few games in hand over them. So it could get worse for them.

Yet, Scholes feels they can make it into the top four eventually.

Speaking on BT Sports prior to United's clash with Southampton, he said:

"When you looked at the start of the season you were expecting this group of players to be challenging for the league. Now, for one reason or another, that hasn’t quite happened. They’ve found themselves in a real fight to finish fourth. I think they’re more than capable of it."

He added:

"I think performances of the last two or three weeks have given you a little more encouragement - okay, they haven’t scored the goals but performance-wise they’ve been okay and they’ll be looking for a strong last 14, 15 games."

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the league on Tuesday.

Manchester United not ruthless enough

Manchester United started the season with a clinical 5-1 demolition of Leeds United on the opening day, but have struggled to keep up that form ever since.

The side have consistently gone through the motions and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in November hasn't improved their situation much either.

Throw in a humiliating FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties, and their season seems even more disappointing.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return from Juventus last summer brought a sense of promise. But with the Portuguese winger struggling for goals this year, that promise is fast fading.

All's not lost yet, but United need to add a ruthless streak to their game to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

