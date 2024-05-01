"I think he is in that tier just below world-class" - Pundit makes claim about Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Pundit Troy Deeney has classified Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah into a tier "below world-class" despite his incredible achievements at Anfield. The Egyptian forward is regarded as one of the best in the world and ranks as the Reds' fifth-highest goalscorer of all time.

Liverpool fans have had to watch their usually reliable talismanic forward struggle for form this season, especially since his return from AFCON. He has found the net only five times, twice from the penalty spot, in his last 13 appearances for the club.

Mohamed Salah was involved in an ugly scene with manager Jurgen Klopp during the Reds' 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday. Starting on the bench for a third time in their last six games, the 31-year-old was involved in an argument with the manager, and his comments after the game betrayed a problem.

Former Forest Green manager Troy Deeney, formerly a Watford player, spoke on talkSPORT about the Liverpool star, stating that he is not world-class. He claimed that while he regards Salah as an extraordinary player, the forward is in a tier below the very best in the world.

"I think we always get caught up in the moment, as well, so I would look at the Everton game. A massive derby that's the one game Liverpool fans don't want to lose. And when it was 2-1, 5,6 minutes left, there's a few balls that were dropping in the box and you're thinking, go on, put your foot through it and he (Salah) did leave the toe out a bit like he didn't want to get injured."

"And I just feel like, is he overrated? That's very difficult. I don't think he's overrated at all because he scores a lot of goals. I think it's more about opinion, isn't it? What you like to look at in wide players. Again I don't think he's world-class, I think he's exceptionally good. I think he's in that tier just below world-class, but I think world-class is only reserved for one or two in that position."

Mohamed Salah leads the goalscoring charts for Liverpool this season, with 24 goals to his name across all competitions. Throwing in his 13 assists for the side this season paints a picture of how vital he has been to the Reds in what has been an uncharacteristically disappointing campaign.

Mohamed Salah set for Liverpool stay despite rumors

Mohamed Salah is set to remain at Liverpool at least until the end of the 2024-25 season, when his contract will expire. The Egyptian star had been tipped to join manager Jurgen Klopp in leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

The Athletic has reported that Salah, who has scored 210 goals in Liverpool colours, will not be leaving the club to move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer. He had been wanted in the oil-rich region in 2023, with Al-Ittihad offering a reported £100 million to try and sign him

Incoming Reds manager Arne Slot is reportedly keen on having the forward at the club and has communicated this with the club. It is, however, unclear at this time whether he will remain at Anfield beyond the summer of 2025.