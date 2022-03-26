"I think his time is up" - Frank McAvennie thinks Liverpool forward has played his last game for the club

Frank McAvennie believes Liverpool forward Divock Origi may have played his last game for the club.

Origi’s contract with the Reds comes to an end this summer, and he is expected to leave for free.

The Belgian has been limited to just 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season, and has started in just five of those games.

Jurgen Klopp has good depth in attack after Luis Diaz’s arrival as he can rotate and choose between the Colombian and Sadio Mane on the left.

Liverpool board knows there are huge chances for Origi to leave as free agent. Divock Origi's more than tempted by AC Milan contract proposal to sign him on a free. Talks in progress with his agents in order to complete the verbal agreement as soon as possible.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have been preferred down the middle ahead of Origi, while Mohamed Salah is the preferred choice on the right and Takumi Minamino is also an option.

McAvennie explained that Liverpool have important games coming up as they fight for an unprecedented quadruple, which means Klopp might prefer to stick with his better players.

The former West Ham United striker told Football Insider:

“He’s had a good run at Liverpool but I think his time is up. He has a good few years left in him at the top level and maybe he can find a club where he will play regularly. Look at the players ahead of him, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Diaz, Jota, he doesn’t get in ahead of any of them."

“Every game is so important for Liverpool now, they don’t really have a chance to play him. Hopefully he does get a chance to say goodbye to the fans because he has given them so many good memories," he added.

“It’s a bit mad that he’s going on a free because Liverpool could probably get some money for him," said McAvennie.

Origi might not get too many minutes for Liverpool in the coming months

It’s hard to see where Origi will get some minutes as McAvennie explained.

The Reds are two wins away from lifting the FA Cup, but will face Manchester City in the semi-final, and either Chelsea or Crystal Palace if they reach the final.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:



#Liverpool have no plans to extend Divock Origi's contract. The Belgian wants a new challenge and AC Milan are confident they can complete a deal for the 26-year-old soon.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to play a strong lineup for the cup games. The same is expected in the Champions League quarter-final as Benfica are a potential banana skin.

The Reds can ill-afford to drop points in the Premier League as well considering how tight it is at the top of the table. They are currently just a point behind Manchester City with nine games remaining.

