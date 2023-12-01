"I think time will help" - Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal trio will improve even further as the season progresses

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reckons the chemistry between midfield trio Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice will build throughout the season.

Havertz and Rice joined Gunners captain Odegaard at the Emirates this past summer. The Norweigan midfielder has carried his form the 2022-23 campaign into this one, with six goals and one assist in 17 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Rice has earned plaudits for his quick adaption at Arsenal, bedding into the north Londoners' midfield with ease. He's made 20 appearances, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Havertz hasn't had the easiest of times since joining the Gunners from Chelsea in the summer. The German has taken up a new midfield role which led to a slow start in Arteta's side. But, he's enjoyed a dramatic transformation as of late, posting two goals in his two last outings including a last-gasp winner against Brentford.

Arteta feels the midfield trio's connection will grow as the season progresses as they continue to play with one another. The Arsenal boss said (via the club's official website):

"Well I think time will help and the more minutes that they play together the chemistry will get better and better as well, but we have many options with different qualities."

Arteta has explained how he won't always use a midfield three, touching on deploying a two-man midfield recently:

"We played as well with two players, not as offensive as the three that we are talking about right now, and it depends as well on the opponent, game state and what we are trying to do."

Arsenal have made a brilliant start to the season, sitting top of the Premier League table. Arteta's men face Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow (December 2) looking to make it five wins from their last five games across competitions.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit is worried about Bukayo Saka amid gruelling game time

Bukayo Saka has played 1,448 minutes this season.

Gunners icon Emmanuel Petit has admitted he's worried about Bukayo Saka due to the amount of minutes he's playing. The English superstar has missed only two of his side's 21 games across competitions.

Petit can't recall the last time Saka missed a game for Arsenal. He told Lord Ping (DAZN):

"I’m very worried about Saka. He plays in nearly every single game. I can’t remember the last time he missed a game for Arsenal – and you can see that he isn’t playing at the same level as he did last season."

Saka is one of the Gunners' protagonists, bagging seven goals and 10 assists in 19 games across competitions. But, Arteta's reliance on the 22-year-old coincides with England manager Gareth Southgate's constant selection of the winger who has dealt with fitness issues on occasion.