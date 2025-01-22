“I think it was a travesty” - Liverpool legend blasts Ballon d’Or over Mohamed Salah decision after Champions League heroics 

Robbie Fowler could not believe Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was snubbed from last year's 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist. The Englishman insisted that Salah deserved to finish in the top 30.

Salah has been in extraordinary form for the Merseysiders this season, playing a marquee role in their pursuit of a Premier League and Champions League double.

The Egyptian forward has registered the most goal contributions of any player across Europe's top five leagues, scoring 22 goals and providing 17 assists in 31 appearances. He scored his 50th European goal for Liverpool in their 2-1 Champions League win over Lille on Tuesday (January 21).

Ever since his move to Anfield in 2017, Salah has shown extraordinary levels of consistency for Liverpool. He contributed 25 goals and 14 assists last season but was left out of the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Although he seems the frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or, Fowler has slammed his exclusion from the top 30 last year. He told Amazon Prime (via the Daily Mail):

"Daniel [Sturridge] mentioned he didn't make the top three, I think it was a travesty he wasn't in top 30 last year. That is an absolute joke. He's a phenomenal player. He's doesn't look brilliant technically but just because you're brilliant technically doesn't mean you're going to be brilliant all the time."

He added:

"If you're not technically brilliant you can still be brilliant and Mo Salah is that player, he will go missing and out of the blue something unbelievable happens and Salah will be on the back of it."

Liverpool will next face Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday (January 25).

Stephen Warnock tips Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has backed Mohamed Salah to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The pundit believes Salah is on track to secure the award with the form he's shown this season.

Speaking to Spinbet, Warnock said (via The Mirror):

“I think so, yes, with the way he’s playing, but football can change very quickly. If you have a good end to the Champions League and start scoring goals, then it can be swayed pretty quickly, but on current form, absolutely."

He added:

“I think it’s interesting that he was never in the Ballon d’Or picture for quite a few years and you wonder how with the stats and what he’s achieved."

Warnock also recalled Vinicius Junior's snub for the award last year, with the Real Madrid star losing out to Rodri, who won the Premier League with Manchester City and the Euro 2024 with Spain.

“I’m not sure why, but maybe there are other names on the tips of people’s tongues. When you talk about what Vinicius Junior was doing last year and felt he should’ve won the Ballon d’Or, Salah is ahead of those stats already as to what he achieved last season. It’s probably very frustrating for him because he will feel he should be in the mix for those awards more.”

Salah has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups, amongst other titles during his time so far at Anfield.

