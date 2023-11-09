"I would have to think twice" – Glen Johnson delivers interesting verdict on Liverpool superstar's long-term future

Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has asserted that his former team should consider Thiago Alcantara's worrying injury record before offering the star midfielder a brand new contract.

Thiago, 32, has popped up as a topic of speculation with his current deal set to run out next June. He could either be offloaded next January or released at the end of his deal due to his constant injuries.

A former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder, the Spaniard is yet to feature in a single contest this season. He is currently recovering from a long-term hip injury and is expected to be back next year.

During an interaction with British betting website Betfred, Johnson was queried to sum up Thiago's time at Liverpool. He replied:

"He's a great player and I'm a big fan of him and what he does on the pitch. His injuries have hindered and slowed him down and I think he came into the side when there were players around him that maybe weren't at the same level, which wouldn't have helped him."

Johnson, who featured in 200 matches for the Anfield outfit, continued:

"I would say that his season hasn't gone well, which is a shame because I rate him so much, but that's only due to injuries."

Commenting on if Thiago should be handed a new deal, Johnson said:

"Would I offer him a new contract if the decision was mine? It depends on that treatment table in terms of how serious his injuries are. If they're only small, minor little knocks then I would, but if they're big muscle or joint injuries, then I would have to think twice."

So far, Thiago has netted three goals in 97 appearances for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Liverpool ace Thiago Alcantara's return from hip problem

Earlier this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that Thiago Alcantara is expected to return from his hip problem next January. He told reporters during a press conference (h/t The Echo):

"Thiago is an ongoing thing. We cannot put any pressure in there as well. But we expect him to be back, I would probably say start of the new year. That would mean another four weeks, I would say that is probably realistic thing to try. I can't wait to have him back."

Thiago, who arrived from Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to £25 million in 2020, has missed a whopping 79 matches for his team owing to multiple injuries. He last played in a club match earlier this April.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are also set to miss two other midfielders in the near future. While Curtis Jones has picked up a hamstring problem, Ryan Gravenberch has suffered a minor knee injury ahead of the Reds' UEFA Europa League contest at Toulouse this Thursday.