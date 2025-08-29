"I think there are two" - When Lionel Messi named 2 Barcelona icons as people who had the 'greatest impact' on him

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi hailed former manager Pep Guardiola and former teammate Ronaldinho for their impact on his career. He claimed that the two helped him become the player he is today.
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo in 2024, Messi stated that Guardiola helped him refine his game, which ultimately led to them achieving glory together at Barcelona. He also thanked Ronaldinho for helping him settle at the club after moving to the first team and said:
"I think there are two that have had a big impact on me for different reasons. Pep [Guardiola], because I had him as a coach for many years and we achieved incredible things that we would never have imagined. And Ronaldinho, because the way he welcomed me, how he helped me, was very useful to me in my first moments in the first team."
The Argentine also went on to thank his former Barcelona teammates Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, while also remembering Tito Vilanova, and said:
"I also remember Andres (Iniesta) and Xavi as teammates, and the three who play with me here in Miami (Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez), who are also friends. And of course, a special mention for Tito Vilanova, whom we miss so much."
Lionel Messi played 778 matches for Barcelona's first team before leaving for PSG in 2021 after his contract could not be renewed. He scored 672 goals during his spell at Camp Nou, 211 under Pep Guardiola.
Lionel Messi wanted to make Barcelona return in 2023
Lionel Messi spoke to Simplemente Futbol earlier this year and admitted that he wanted to rejoin Barcelona in 2023. He claimed that the plan was to make the return from PSG, but it was not possible, and he opted to make the switch to Inter Miami. He said:
"I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it was not possible again. After that, it became a family decision. The fact that we won the World Cup also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn't want to be at another team in Europe, I didn't want to go to any of them."
Lionel Messi is in contract talks with Inter Miami as he looks to extend his stay at the MLS club. He joined in 2023 and has helped them win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024.