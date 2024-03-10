"I think it's more unbelievable pressure from Wissa" – Thomas Frank reveals what he told Aaron Ramsdale after Arsenal error

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has defended Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal goalkeeper committed a mistake in a 2-1 Premier League victory over the Bees on March 9.

With David Raya ineligible to play against his parent club, Ramsdale made his first league appearance since November's reverse fixture earlier this Saturday. The 25-year-old, however, allowed Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa to close him down and net a fortunate equalizer off a rebound in the fourth minute of first half's injury time.

Much to Ramsdale's relief, the Gunners went on to register their 20th league win of the 2023-24 campaign afterwards. Kai Havertz headed in the dramatic winner from Benjamin White's cross in the 86th minute.

At a post-match press conference, Frank was asked to offer his honest opinion on Ramsdale's error inside his own box in the first half of Brentford's recent clash. He responded (h/t Metro):

"I don't think he deserves to be criticised for a mistake. I think it's more unbelievable pressure from Wissa. If you see the way he accelerates, it could happen to David Raya. I think it was fantastic pressure from Wissa and if you saw how many times they went long, every single time we were very brave to go man to man."

Queried about what he told Ramsdale after the contest, Frank replied:

"I said I think he's a very good keeper and I didn't want him to be involved in that situation. Again I can't say strongly enough I don't think it was a mistake, but very good pressure from Wissa."

Ramsdale, who started all 38 league games for Arsenal last season, has made just 11 appearances across all competitions this season. He has registered three clean sheets and shipped 12 goals so far this term.

Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal star Kai Havertz after recent 2-1 league win over Brentford

After his side's 2-1 league win over Brentford, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed Kai Havertz for producing the crucial match-winning moment. He told reporters (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"If someone told me that after the first two or three months, the whole stadium [will be] singing Havertz's song with that passion, it would have been hard to believe! That's what happens to good people and an exceptional player. It's impossible not to love him."

Havertz, who left Chelsea to join Arsenal in a potential £65 million switch past July, initially struggled to settle in at his new club. He recorded five goals and one assist in his first 33 appearances for the Gunners.

However, the 24-year-old versatile midfielder has found his feet in the recent past. He has netted four goals and laid out two assists in his last five matches across all competitions for the Emirates Stadium outfit.