"I think it is undisputed" - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher explain why they have chosen Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as best coach of the season

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher picked Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp for the Premier League's 'Best Coaching Performance' this season. They unanimously chose the German and appreciated his performances across all competitions.

Neville and Carragher chose their best players/managers in different categories for the Premier League season on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports on May 16.

While speaking about the best coaching performance, former Liverpool defender Carragher explained Klopp's biggest strengths. He said:

"I think one of the biggest strengths of Jurgen Klopp - and obviously he is brilliant at everything - is his personality, his character. That ability to come back and fight. They only made one signing in the summer, Konate, a back-up centre-back. And they have played 60 games this season and lost three."

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Neville appreciated what Klopp has done with Liverpool over the years. He said:

"Three finals. Getting close to City. I think it is undisputed. What he has done this season is absolutely exceptional. He built that great team for three or four years and I thought they were just going over the edge a bit. Decline. Not a big amount. But he has just brought them back. It is absolutely brilliant what he has done."

Jurgen Klopp has truly transformed Liverpool since his arrival

The German arrived at Anfield in 2015 and finished eighth in the Premier League table in his first season. However, the upward trajectory he has displayed since then has been nothing short of brilliant.

Klopp led them to the UEFA Champions League title in 2019 before winning the Premier League title in 2020. He has also won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. The Reds have also added the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup to their collection this season.

In doing so, Klopp became the only Liverpool manager to lift all six trophies.

They are now in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple this season. After winning both domestic cups, they will also look to win the Champions League against Real Madrid in the final on May 28.

They are four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, having played one less game. Any slip-up from Pep Guardiola's side in their last match could allow the Reds to snatch the title away.

Between 2015 to 2022, Klopp has turned the Merseysiders into one of the best teams in world football.

