“I think United will struggle to get into the top four, personally” – Gary Neville makes interesting claim after Manchester United win over Arsenal

Manchester United legend and prominent pundit Gary Neville believes the Red Devils could struggle to finish in the top four come the end of the Premier League season.

After a bruising start to the campaign, there now seems to be plenty of optimism at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's troops have finally found their groove and have now won four league matches in a row. Their latest victory came against rivals Arsenal, who they defeated 3-1 at home on Sunday (September 4).

However, Neville has still exercised caution with respect to Manchester United's top-four credentials. The former right-back believes the other teams in the mix could hurt his former side's chances. Speaking after United's win over the Gunners, Neville said (as quoted by The Daily Star):

“I think [Manchester] City, Liverpool and Tottenham [Hotspur] will finish in the top three. I think Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United… It’s a big battle.”

He went on to add:

“I think United will struggle to get into the top four, personally.”

Manchester City and Tottenham have enjoyed excellent starts to the season and are the only unbeaten teams in the Premier League after six matches. Both teams have won four games and drawn two.

They sit second and third, respectively, in the standings. City and Spurs are behind Arsenal, who have won five matches and are a point clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool and Chelsea, on the other hand, have struggled for fluency so far this season. The Blues are presently sixth in the Premier League with three wins, a draw and two losses, while the Reds are seventh with two wins, three draws and a defeat.

Manchester United come up with all-round display to defeat Arsenal 3-1

Manchester United welcomed Arsenal to Old Trafford in the most-anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

While the Gunners did dominate some of the early exchanges, the Red Devils eventually took the lead through debutant Antony. The Brazilian finished expertly from Marcus Rashford's pass to put the hosts ahead.

Mikel Arteta's men responded in the second half as Bukayo Saka swept the ball home after Manchester United failed to clear their lines adequately. Arsenal seemed to go for the jugular thereafter, which only opened up more space for Ten Hag's side.

They made the most of it as a Rashford double on the counter-attack handed the Gunners their first league defeat of the season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra