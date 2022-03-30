"I think he is vital" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on 31-year-old Liverpool star who offers 'more than just ability' 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lauded Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, claiming he is vital for the Reds.

Henderson is somewhat of an unsung hero in Jurgen Klopp's side, with most of the plaudits going to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk.

However, Ferdinand has highlighted Henderson's importance to the Premier League side when speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel. He said (via HITC):

“Jordan Henderson, when he doesn’t play for Liverpool. They’re not as good. They’re not. It’s a fact."

SPORF @Sporf 9 Years Ago Today:



✍️



🏟 359 Games

28 Goals

50 Assists



🥇 Champions League

🥇 UEFA Super Cup

🥇 Club World Cup

🥇 League Cup

🥈 Champions League

🥈 Europa League

🥈 FA Cup

🥈 League Cup



The former defender also discussed the role Henderson can play for the England national team. He further highlighted how important the midfielder is for both his club and country.

Ferdinand said:

“There is a role for someone like him (in the England team) – I just think someone like Henderson offers more than just ability, in a Liverpool shirt and in an England shirt. I think he’s vital."

The six-time Premier League champion then revealed whether he would start the Reds captain at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. He explained:

"I think it depends on the occasion and the stage of the tournament you are in. I think there are certain times when you need experience. There will be moments in games, where you need to look over your shoulder and you need someone that has been there and lifted a trophy. There aren’t many in that England squad that can say that. For that reason, he plays in that squad.”

Jordan Henderson's experience could prove vital for Liverpool and England

Jordan Henderson has an abundance of experience, having led Liverpool to a UEFA Champions League triumph in 2019 and a Premier League victory in 2020.

The Sunderland-born midfielder joined the Anfield outfit from Sunderland for £20 million in 2011. He has sometimes been unjustly disregarded by opposing fans, particularly when selected for England.

However, his performances over the past few seasons have been hugely impressive. The 31-year-old is the heartbeat at the center of the Reds' midfield.

Henderson has flourished playing alongside the likes of Fabinho and James Milner, showing real steel and calmness on the ball while occasionally scoring. His consistency and reliability are evident as he has made 433 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

Perhaps Henderson is finally getting the recognition he deserves for the high level of his performances under Jurgen Klopp.

