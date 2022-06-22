"I think he wants Manchester United" - Jacque Talbot says 25-year-old Premier League midfielder could want move to Old Trafford

Journalist Jacque Talbot believes Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves may look to join Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with several players since the end of the 2021-22 season, though they are yet to complete a major signing. United are looking to reinforce their midfield in particular and are rumored to be keen to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Sportsmole recently reported that the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have also been linked with Neves for quite some time now. As per Football365, they are still in the picture with respect to signing the 25-year-old this summer despite their interest in De Jong.

However, other clubs are also interested in the Portuguese midfielder, including Barcelona. A contract extension with Wolves has also not been ruled out.

Talbot, who has provided transfer insights for reputed organizations such as The Guardian and The Times, recently spoke about Neves' situation. He told GiveMeSport:

“I think he’s vying for a move away, but I don’t know where he’ll go. I think he wants Man (Manchester) United – it’s the idea – but I don’t really see how he can benefit them, to be honest.”

The midfielder's current deal at the Molineux runs until the summer of 2024 and is valued at £70 million as per GiveMeSport's report.

Manchester United target Ruben Neves has been phenomenal for Wolves

Neves joined Wolves back in the summer of 2017 when they were still in the EFL Championship. He played a starring role in his very first season with the club as they secured the Championship title and promotion into the Premier League.

The Portuguese notably scored their first goal back in the top-flight via a stunning free kick in Wolves' 2-2 draw against Everton on Matchday 1. Neves ended the season with four goals and three assists as his side finished seventh in the league standings and secured UEFA Europa League football.

Wolves kicked off their return to the top flight with a 2-2 draw at home versus Everton with Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez getting the goals.



The Manchester United target was brilliant during their European campaign in the 2019-20 season as well. Wolves admirably made it to the quarterfinals, where they fell to five-time Europa League champions Sevilla.

Overall, Neves has made 212 appearances for the Molineux-based outfit, netting 24 goals and laying out 12 assists. Aside from lifting the Championship title with Wolves, he also won the first edition of the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, for whom he has won 30 caps.

