"I think he would do well with Jurgen Klopp" - Karl-Heinz Korbel tips 18-year-old to be Sadio Mane's successor at Liverpool

Karl-Heinz Korbel believes Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz would be an ideal replacement for Sadio Mane at Liverpool. The 18-year-old attacker has been one of Bayer Leverkusen's key players this season and already has four caps for Germany.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane is part of the coveted front three at Anfield alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, the trio are all left with just 18 months left on their contracts. Mane is also not getting any younger and will enter his 30s in April this year.

Liverpool will sooner or later need to replace their attacking trio. Karl-Heinz Korbel believes Florian Wirtz would be an ideal fit into the Reds' system under Jurgen Klopp. The Bayer Leverkusen legend said:

“A player like Wirtz needs an environment in which he feels comfortable in order to develop. If he leaves in 2023 or 2024, he can choose the club: Barcelona, Madrid, Bayern, Liverpool. I think he would do well with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as the successor to Sadio Mané.”

Florian Wirtz has had an outstanding season for Bayer Leverkusen. The German international has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

It is worth noting that the 18-year-old attacker still has a contract at Bayer until the summer of 2026. Wirtz is currently valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt. It will be difficult for Bayer Leverkusen to keep their young talent from the top teams in Europe elites for long.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also currently stuck in a contract stalemate with superstar Mohamed Salah. This has raised question marks on the future of the 29-year-old winger at Anfield.

Liverpool take on Arsenal for a place in the Carabao Cup final

The Reds will travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie. A place in the final is up for grabs for both sides after the first leg at Anfield ended 0-0.

The winner of this tie will face Chelsea in the final of the competition on February 27 at the Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool will take some confidence into their semi-final following a 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League. Goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino were enough for the Reds to secure all three points at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the league table, having amassed 45 points from 21 games.

