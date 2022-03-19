"I think we will be able to do them a lot of damage" - Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez fires warning to Barcelona ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez sounded confident ahead of the El Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday.

Vazquez said that Los Blancos are in excellent recent form and are hungry to achieve more. Speaking ahead of the game against Barcelona on Sunday (via MARCA), he said:

"It's a very nice game to play, very important for us before the national team break and, we face it at a good time; we come from a good dynamic results and wanting to win it. The game involves attacking and defending all together; if the team is well united playing. I think we will be able to do them a lot of damage."

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the league in October at the Camp Nou. Vazquez netted an injury-time strike to give Carlo Ancelotti's men a 2-0 lead before Sergio Aguero scored a consolation goal deep into stoppage time.

Madrid also beat the Blaugrana 3-2 in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia in January.

It's worth mentioning that both teams are come into the game in excellent form in the league and in Europe.

Real Madrid secured a routine 3-0 win over Mallorca away from home, with Karim Benzema netting a brace. The French forward also recently scored a second-half hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. That helped the Blancos reach the last eight, where they'll face holders Chelsea.

Barcelona, meanwhile, secured a 2-1 win over Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Goals from Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were enough for the Blaugrana to advance to the quarter-finals where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Real Madrid are 15 points clear of Barcelona in La Liga standings

As things stand, Real Madrid are atop he La Liga standings. Ancelotti's men have amassed 66 points from 28 games this season and are on a four-game winning run in the league.

They are ten points clear of second-placed Sevilla, with only ten games remaining as they eye their second La Liga title in three years.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are third in the standings following a 12-game unbeaten run stretching to early December. However, they are 15 points behind their El Clasico rivals despite their recent good form.

