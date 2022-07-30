“I think there will be an auction next summer and I hope Liverpool win it” – Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about sought-after player

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is hopeful that his former side will win the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer.

The 19-year-old midfielder has become one of the most sought-after players in European football following two incredible seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham, who has become a regular member of Gareth Southgate's England squad, still has three years left on his current contract with the German giants.

LiveScore @livescore



via 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦: Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid's priority transfer target for next summervia @RodrigoFaez 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦: Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid's priority transfer target for next summer 👀⚪️via @RodrigoFaez 🗞 https://t.co/cQNgpqAIN4

But Carragher believes that the Reds should move for the world-class teenager, as the pundit told Football Daily's Twitter Space (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

"Well I think the one everyone talks about is Jude Bellingham and I don't think it's just his ability, I think it's his age and the fact if you got him, spent big money on him, he would hopefully be at your club."

On other Premier League clubs being interested in the Englishman, Carragher said:

"It's not just Liverpool, I'm sure Man City, Man United are looking at him, all the other top clubs, when you're buying him you're thinking we could have a player for the next 10 or 12 years, I think that's the thinking."

He continued:

"His ability is really good and it's almost the potential of what he could become, could he become like Kevin de Bruyne is now basically - which is for me - the best player in the Premier League, you look at him in that midfield position and you just think wow."

The former Liverpool number 23 added:

"Maybe Man City are thinking he could replace De Bruyne or Liverpool could bring him in and he can add something or revolutionise Man United's midfield. I think he's the one that stands out for everybody, I think there will be an auction next summer and I hope Liverpool win it, fingers crossed."

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow Jude Bellingham is good at football. Jude Bellingham is good at football.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out a move for Jude Bellingham this summer

Central midfield has often been an area where the Reds need to improve and Bellingham would be an outstanding long-term option.

However, earlier this summer, Klopp ruled out a move for the former Birmingham starlet, as he told The Liverpool Echo:

"No [we're not looking to buy], I can say that. I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go...' Nobody came to me yet, but if that happens then we have to talk [about] new [players]. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why?

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude

Congrats to the new boys on their debuts.🫶🏽 Win and a goal to get things started.Congrats to the new boys on their debuts.🫶🏽 Win and a goal to get things started.⚡️Congrats to the new boys on their debuts.🫶🏽 https://t.co/TyYGzZk49Z

The German tactician added:

"I don’t understand. I do not understand. People told me about this discussion, but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to [sign a midfielder]."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far