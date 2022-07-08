"I don't think they will come to an agreement" – Journalist rules out Emirates move for 27-year-old Arsenal target

Arsenal have reportedly been linked with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the ongoing transfer window, but journalist Gianluca Di Marzio feels a deal is unlikely.

Speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio opined on the potential transfer, claiming no club is willing to meet Lazio's valuation for the player. He said:

"I don't think Arsenal will come to an agreement. [Claudio] Lotio wants a lot of money for his players. I don't think any club will pay the price they ask. Even with their style of play, I don't think he's the right player for them. He's a very good player, even off the ball. I think he could be a better fit for Manchester United or Chelsea."

He continued:

"At the moment, there is no club willing to invest the £75 million Lazio are asking for Milinkovic-Savic. So, I think it's very difficult for him to leave Lazio at the moment."

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Arsenal have had a first offer of €55m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic rejected by Lazio, but a second offer could be on its way. Arsenal ‘could go up to €65m’, a figure Lazio would deem ‘appropriate for the Serbian’s farewell’. [ @ilmessaggeroit via @Sport_Witness Arsenal have had a first offer of €55m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic rejected by Lazio, but a second offer could be on its way. Arsenal ‘could go up to €65m’, a figure Lazio would deem ‘appropriate for the Serbian’s farewell’. [@ilmessaggeroit via @Sport_Witness] #afc https://t.co/vJE7iVKcgl

Earlier, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Gunners were interested in acquiring the 27-year-old's services this summer. The report also stated that the midfielder is expected to leave Rome before the 2022-23 season starts.

Milinkovic-Savic, who joined Lazio from KRC Genk for around £11 million in 2015, has two years left on his deal at the Stadio Olimpico. Last season, he registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 47 matches across all competitions.

Arsenal table 'official offer' for Edon Zhegrova

According to Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku, the Gunners have made their pursuit official by tabling a €7 million bid for Lille forward Edon Zhegrova. The report further stated that the left-footed winger has been on the north London club's radar since the start of the year.

The 23-year-old, who joined Lille from Basel in January this year, registered two goals and one assist in 486 minutes for the Ligue 1 club across all competitions last season. He is also a regular for his national team Kosovo, scoring three goals in 28 international appearances.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Edon Zhegrova is very happy with the Arsenal interest but Lille have no intention to sell. They to keep him for at least another year. Reports, Edon Zhegrova is very happy with the Arsenal interest but Lille have no intention to sell. They to keep him for at least another year. Reports, @arlindsadiku89 🚨 Edon Zhegrova is very happy with the Arsenal interest but Lille have no intention to sell. They to keep him for at least another year. Reports, @arlindsadiku89.

After missing out on the signature of Leeds United forward Raphinha, Arsenal are hoping to rope in Zhegrova to provide competition and rotation to Bukayo Saka. Meanwhile, the Gunners have bolstered their attack by signing striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and teenager Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on permanent deals this summer.

The Mikel Arteta-coached outfit are set to open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home at Crystal Palace on August 5.

