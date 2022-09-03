"I don't think it will be easy" - Chris Sutton makes bold predictions for Everton vs Liverpool 

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a narrow 2-1 win for Liverpool over rivals Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, September 3.

Sutton believes that the Toffees will once again fall short of their Merseyside rivals despite them signing the likes of Neal Maupay and Idrissa Gana Gueye. Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton was quoted as saying the following:

"Everton haven't won a game yet and they are not going to start here. They've got Idrissa Gueye back and Neal Maupay should be available, but Liverpool won comfortably at Goodison last season. I don't think it will be easy for them but I expect them to come out of the right side of it."

Sutton stated that the Reds should have enough quality to secure all three points in the Merseyside derby. This is despite star forward Mohamed Salah struggling to find consistent form in the league. He added:

"Mo Salah hasn't got going yet and Liverpool really need to find a consistency, which they are working hard to get through at the minute, but I think they will have too much quality, even though Everton will be super aggressive at Goodison."

Jurgen Klopp's side made an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season. Liverpool failed to win any of their first three league games, which included a defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester United.

The Reds, however, have since picked up some form and have secured two consecutive wins. They thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 before securing a late winner against Newcastle United to win 2-1.

Everton, on the other hand, are currently winless in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's side have drawn three and have lost two games in the league and are currently 17th in the standings.

Liverpool and Everton are currently on opposite sides of the Premier League table with different goals. The Reds will once again want to challenge for the league title while the Toffees will be looking to secure a mid-table finish.

Liverpool did a double over Everton last season

The Reds defeated their rivals twice last season in the Premier League. They secured an emphatic 4-1 win at Goodison Park last time around. Mohamed Salah netted a brace on that occasion, along with goals from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

In the return fixture at Anfield, they picked up a 2-0 win thanks to second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

Edited by Diptanil Roy