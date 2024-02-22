"I don't think this will be easy for United" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs Fulham

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday (February 24).

The Red Devils are in a rich vein of form, especially in the league, since the turn of the year, going unbeaten in five games, including winning the last four, three of them away from home.

Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a hard-fought 2-1 win at Luton Town at the weekend, thanks to red-hot striker Rasmus Hojlund's first-half brace. Meanwhile, Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa in their last league outing.

Predicting another win for United, Sutton said that the Red Devils are expected to continue their winning run and prevail narrowly, 2-1. Elaborating in his BBC column, he wrote:

"Manchester United keep on winning - Sunday's success at Luton was their fifth in a row in all competitions - and I'm pleased to see Rasmus Hojlund has carried on scoring too.

He noted that Fulham's poor form on the road could be their undoing at Old Trafford at the weekend:

"Fulham were very unlucky to lose to United at Craven Cottage in November, but their away form is not the best. They have only won once away in the league all season, against Everton on the opening weekend.

"I don't think this will be easy for United, because Fulham are a dangerous counter-attacking team, but Erik ten Hag's time are playing with more freedom at the moment, which is why I think they will win."

United are sixth in the standings with 44 points from 25 games, five behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while the Cottagers are 12th with 29 points.

How has Rasmus Hojlund fared for Manchester United this season?

Manchester Unitee

Rasmus Hojlund took his time to get going since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer from Atalanta.

Although he sizzled in the UEFA Champions League - scoring five times in six games - the 21-year-old struggled in the Premier League, going scoreless in 14 games.

He broke his duck in the 3-2 league win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day and hasn't looked back since then. Hojlund has since scored in his next five league outings, including a brace in the win at Luton last weekend.

Overall, the Manchester United striker has 13 goals and two assists in 30 games across competitions this season and is beginning to live up to his huge potential.