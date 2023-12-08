"I don't think they will find it easy" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to record a routine 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (December 9).

The Reds are coming off a 2-0 win at bottom side Sheffield United in midweek. Captain Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai scored on the night. Palace, meanwhile, are struggling for form and coming off a 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last time around.

Sutton reckons that Palace's run of poor games is worrying for manager Roy Hodgson, who could face the sack if things do not improve. In his column for BBC Sport, Sutton wrote:

"Crystal Palace have only won one of their past eight league games, and there is plenty of speculation about Roy Hodgson's long-term future, but I still think he will guarantee them Premier League safety."

Despite Crystal Palace in dire need of a positive result, Sutton does not believe that it will come against Liverpool. The former Premier League winner backs Jurgen Klopp's side to break Palace's tight defence and secure all three points:

"I am not so sure they will get anything out of Liverpool, though. The Reds are on a great run of results that has put them right in the title race.

"Liverpool's defence is not exactly convincing, but I have given them a clean sheet here. Palace are not a free-scoring side, and they need Eberechi Eze fit again as soon as possible."

He added:

"You know how they will set up against Liverpool, and the question is whether Jurgen Klopp's side can break them down. I believe they will, although I don't think they will find it easy."

The Reds are in a title battle along with Arsenal and Manchester City. They are second in the standings, having picked up 34 points from 15 games and are two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League. Roy Hodgson's side are winless in four games and have 16 points from 15 games.

Liverpool failed to beat Crystal Palace last season in the Premier League

Liverpool had an underwhelming season last time, finishing fifth in the standings. Two games where they dropped points were against Crystal Palace, drawing both.

The game at Anfield ended 1-1. Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Palace before Luis Diaz levelled proceedings in the second half. Palace then held the Reds to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in February.