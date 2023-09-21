"I think they will find a way" - Chris Sutton makes straightforward prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and West Ham

BBC Sports columnist has made his prediction for the Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday (September 24).

The Reds have made an unbeaten start to their league campaign. Since a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening day, Jurgen Klopp's side have won four games on the trot. They opened their UEFA Europa League soujourn with a 3-1 win at Austrian side LASK in Linz on Thursday.

Klopp's side return to action against West Ham at home on Sunday. Sutton acknowledges the defensive prowess of the Hammers but reckons Liverpool should have enough offensive firepower to overwhelm their visitors. He said on BBC:

"I love the defensive discipline of David Moyes' sides and the way he thinks as a manager. He knows what his team's strengths are and plays to them. The Hammers will be difficult to break down at Anfield and they will counter-attack when they do get the ball back."

He added:

It's Liverpool's forwards who will decide this game, though. They have got so many dangerous attackers that they can rotate and cause all sorts of different problems. I liked their response when they found a way to win after falling behind against Wolves, and I think they will find a way through West Ham's defence too."

The Reds won 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last league clash on Saturday. They trail leaders Manchester City (15) by two points in the standings.

How Liverpool fared against LASK in their UEFA Europa League opener

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Manager Jurgen Klopp made a much-changed team for his side' UEFA Europa League opener against LASK in Linz on Thursday.

In fact, none of the starters from their Premier League win at Wolves at the weekend started in Linz. Unexpectedly, LASK dominated proceedings, with Florian Flecker firing the hosts in front with a brilliant strike in the 14th minute.

Klopp's side improved after the break, with Darwin Nunez restoring parity from the spot 11 minutes into the second period. Luis Diaz put the visitors in front seven minutes later before Mohamed Salah came off the bench to complete the comeback in the 88th minute.

It was the Reds' first Europa League game since losing 3-1 to Sevilla in the 2016 final in Basel.