“I think they will find a way through” – Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Arsenal vs Brentford

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to beat Brentford in the Gunners' Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal will look to avenge an opening day 2-0 defeat to Brentford as they are looking to return to the UEFA Champions League after five years. They are currently sixth in the league standings, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by four points, albeit with three games in hand.

Mikel Arteta's men have had a topsy turvy season thus far. They have done fairly well after a torrid start - losing their first three games - but have failed in domestic cup competitions. The Gunners were eliminated in the third round of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough, while they lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semis.

Lawrenson has noted the Gunners' lack of consistency in the past in his predictions with BBC Sport. He said:

"Arsenal have got games in hand, but I just feel that sometimes, when the pressure is on them, they cave in a bit."

Their 2-0 loss to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup was particularly poor. Many are doubting if the Gunners can overcome that setback, and produce a strong finish to their campaign.

They are still in the race for the top four. However, Saturday's game will be a huge test against a Brentford team that has sprung surprises this season. That includes a shock win over the Gunners on the opening day of the season.

The Bees have impressed under Thomas Frank since gaining promotion to the Premier League. Frank's side are playing attractive football and still pulling off results, with their 2-0 defeat of the Gunners drawing particular acclaim.

Yet they have come the boil recently, and are winless in their last six fixtures. That is something the Gunners could look to capitalise on. Considering their recent form, Lawrenson isn't backing them to do the double over Arteta's men, saying:

"I don't think they will get it (the win) at Emirates Stadium, though. Arsenal's victory at Wolves last time out, with 10 men, was massive for them. It was a kind of 'us against the world' moment, so I can understand why they celebrated it so much."

Lawrenson added:

"I think they (Arsenal) will find a way through the Bees and get a bit of revenge for their defeat on the opening weekend of the season."

Lawrenson has predicted Arsenal to win the game 2-0.

Could Brentford be a thorn in Arsenal's flesh once again?

Brentford's opening day victory will live long in the memory.

Newly promoted sides have proved to be a nuisance for top Premier League teams over the years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have consistently challenged many of the top six sides since their promotion to the Englis top flight in 2020. Their most recent 1-0 victory against Manchester United is evidence of their prowess.

Meanwhile, Brentford have caused the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and the Gunners all sorts of problems this season. Their 3-3 comeback against Jurgen Klopp's men turned heads, with many taking note of how talented the Brentford squad are.

However, repeating their opening-day exploits away from home could be a tall task for them. Moreover, Arteta's side will be quietly confident of beating the Bees after coming off of a hugely impressive 1-0 win at the Molineux last weekend.

