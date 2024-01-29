“I think they will get goals” - Robbie Savage predicts winner of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Football pundit Robbie Savage has backed Arsenal to seal a comfortable win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 30. He believes both sides will get on the scoreboard, but the Gunners will win 3-1.

In his weekly prediction on Planet Sport, Savage stated that Mikel Arteta's side will get the win despite not being great away from home. He added that they will turn things around soon and get the goals needed to pick up all three points. He said:

"Forest take on Arsenal and at the City Ground, Forest have a good record against Arsenal, winning their last three meetings at home. Arsenal, their away form in the Premier League right now is not great, only two wins from seven. I think Arsenal will turn it around, I think they will get goals. Both teams to score, but I'm going for a 3-1 Arsenal win."

The Gunners are currently five points behind league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table. They will be looking to close the gap to two points ahead of their meeting with the Reds on Sunday.

Team news ahead of Arsenal's trip to Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta refused to comment on the players who will miss the match for Nottingham Forest this week because of their of their involvement at AFCON. He wants to focus on his side and told the media (via GOAL):

"I see what we can manage with our preparation and this is what we have tried to do against a team with a manager who I know really well. It's going to be extremely competitive and we've had some really bad experiences over there in the last two seasons, so we're going to have to be really good to beat them."

When quizzed about his team news, he added:

"We've got some late decisions to make. Thomas won't be one of those but we have a few that had some issues at the end of the last game and we're still uncertain with a few players. Thomas is not in the squad, no. It's what it is. You want everybody available and he's a top player for us, really important player for us, but at the moment he's not fit yet."

Arteta has admitted that Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus will face late fitness tests ahead of the match. He expects both to make the squad for their trip to Nottingham Forest.