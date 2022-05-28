"I think it will be a hard game" - Paul Merson explains how Karim Benzema and Real Madrid could haunt Liverpool in the Champions League final

Former Premier League player Paul Merson believes Liverpool are not playing well at the moment and will have a tough game against Real Madrid.

The two sides will square off at the Stade de France later tonight in what will be a heavyweight clash. The two sides have won a combined 19 European titles between them, so expect a feisty game in Paris.

While Liverpool are chasing a treble after winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, Real Madrid are hoping to complete a double having lifted the league title.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had some tough games in the knockout stages of the competition but overcame them all to make it to the final.

Although Liverpool have been one of the most consistent teams in Europe this season, they have shown signs of tiredness in recent weeks.

Merson said it will be a tough game for the Reds:

“Real Madrid have come back from the dead three times in this competition. They were battered by Paris Saint-Germain, slaughtered by Manchester City, and minutes away from going out to Chelsea as well.

“But they don't panic. The manager just stands there on the touchline, cool as you like. And they find a way to score. A couple of weeks ago I thought Madrid had no chance. But Liverpool look tired. They're carrying injuries and not playing well. I think it will be a hard game.”

Real Madrid have the tools to hurt Liverpool in Paris

Liverpool’s defense has been solid, but the foundation has been winning the ball high up the pitch.

To do that, the Reds play a high line and try to press the opposition in their own half. Real Madrid, though, have some quality passers like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The duo can get out of the press and find attackers with their passing, as they proved against Manchester City.

Ancelotti can rely on the duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior to stretch the Liverpool defence or catch them on the break. Liverpool’s full-backs play high up the pitch, so they will be susceptible to the pace and guile of Vinicius and Rodrygo.

However, Liverpool’s attack too will be hard to stop. While Mohamed Salah hasn’t been in good goal-scoring form, the likes of Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz can find a way past any defense.

With Thiago fit, the Reds will also have a player who can unlock a defense with a special pass. All in all, it’s going to be an exciting yet tactical final.

