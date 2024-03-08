"I think that will just stop you" - Jamie Carragher says Arsenal will not win the PL this season because of one key factor

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed Arsenal will not win the Premier League this season due to one big reason.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap, Carragher mentioned that the Gunners' away games could be their downfall this season.

"You have got tough away games. It’s Tottenham, City, Wolves, Brighton and Man United. I think that will just stop you.

"If Man City don’t lose points in the next four or five games, your last four or five are decent games, your tough ones are now. It’s got to be here or now for Arsenal."

Arsenal were in a similar situation last season, albeit the frontrunners by quite some distance. They led the Premier League for more than 80% of the season but finished second behind Manchester City after faltering in a key phase late in the season.

Three consecutive draws against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton, followed by a 4-1 defeat to eventual champions City sealed their fate. They never recovered from that slump and finished second by eight points.

This season, as mentioned above, Mikel Arteta's men still have some tough away games to navigate. Wolves and Tottenham have been tough away grounds for nearly every Premier League team, whilst the timing of the Manchester United game could put a lot of pressure on it.

Arsenal are third with 61 points and are behind Manchester City (62) and Liverpool (63) in the table.

Arsenal boss Arteta named PL manager of the month

Following Arsenal's rampant performances in the Premier League in February, manager Mikel Arteta has been named the manager of the month.

This is the seventh time that the Spaniard has been given the award in his career so far. He won the award four times last season and this is his first one in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Gunners kicked off February with a statement 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. They then carried that momentum and smashed West Ham United 6-0 at the London Stadium in their next game.

Arteta's men then faced Burnley at Turf Moor, hitting them for five, before securing a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United at home. In four games, they scored 18 goals and conceded just two en route to earning the best goal difference in the Premier League currently.