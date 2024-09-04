Ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has heaped praise on Arne Slot, suggesting that the Dutch head coach has introduced positive tweaks to the Reds' playing style.

Slot, who guided Feyenoord to an Eredivisie title and a KNVB Beker trophy, has relished an excellent start to life as Reds head coach. He has guided his new club to three victories and as many clean sheets in three games in the Premier League this campaign.

During an interview with Tribal Football, Heskey highlighted the changes in Liverpool's system that Slot has brought since taking over from Jurgen Klopp. The 46-year-old elaborated:

"I think the dynamics on the ball are a little bit different now because with Jurgen Klopp, especially when he first joined the club, it was all out attack. Let's smother teams, really suffocate the opposition and press them into feeding us chances, which worked really well."

Heskey, who helped the Reds win six trophies as a player, continued:

"Whereas now under Arne Slot, it's more of a structured team again, which I think will lead to more consistent performances, especially defensively. Can you do the Jurgen Klopp version for 90 minutes consistently? Liverpool showed over the past few years they could cope with Klopp's demand and saw plenty of success under him, but it's a tough way to play football."

Claiming that the Reds are approaching games in a controlled manner under the former Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar boss, Heskey concluded:

"This style of play is more structured with the build-up and trying to create overloads in higher areas of the pitch, recognising the opportunity and fashioning chances for their incredible front line. The first few games of the season look much more controlled than what Liverpool will have become used to over the last few years and it has been working so far."

Liverpool keen to sign Everton star in 2025

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool have identified Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk. They are interested in launching a move to sign the Englishman, who is rated at £80 million, next summer.

Branthwaite, 22, was named Everton's 2023-24 Young Player of the Season due to his standout performances. The left-footed centre-back helped them register 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions, scoring three goals and providing an assist in the process.

Earlier this summer, Manchester United were heavily linked with Branthwaite. But, Everton reportedly rejected multiple bids from the Old Trafford outfit for the Carlisle United academy graduate.

