"I don't think they will be missing anything if he doesn't play again" - Paul Scholes makes brutal Paul Pogba admission after calamitous 15-minute cameo for Manchester United

Premier League legend Paul Scholes has lashed out at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for his poor performance against Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford. Scholes believes Pogba should never play for the club again after his red-card cameo against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Paul Pogba was once again left out of Manchester United's starting XI for their clash with Liverpool. The Red Devils endured a dismal start to the game, finding themselves 4-0 down at half-time. Pogba was brought on by Solskjaer as a second-half substitute to help United get back into the game.

The Frenchman, though, gave away possession in the build-up to Liverpool's fifth, and was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Naby Keita in the 60th minute. Considering Pogba's eventful 15-minute cameo, Scholes said that the 28-year-old should never play for United again.

"To say a disappointing day would be a complete understatement. I think we all realise it's been difficult; I just think the manager got caught up in the emotion of the comeback (against Atalanta) on Wednesday night," Scholes told Premier League productions.

"Paul Pogba coming on the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and maybe get a little respectability about it, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch, gives the goal away. Then later on he gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle, now you're 5-0 down with ten men."

Scholes knows Pogba will play again for the club, despite his inconsistent outings. However, the Englishman said that Pogba sorely lacked discipline and respect for the manager and his embattled teammates on the night. He said:

"Look, he probably will play (again), wont he? But I don't think they will be missing anything if he doesn't. He's had numerous chances; he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just (a lack of) discipline and disrespect for your manager and your teammates, what he's done today."

Manchester United's latest defeat leaves them eight points behind league leaders Chelsea after only nine games. The Red Devils have put in many dismal performances in recent weeks, which could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

United have been linked with Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte in recent weeks despite the club's hierarchy publicly extending their support towards Solskjaer.

The Sun - Man Utd @SunManUtd Man Utd legend Paul Scholes says ‘disrespectful’ Paul Pogba should NEVER play for club again after Liverpool red card thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Man Utd legend Paul Scholes says ‘disrespectful’ Paul Pogba should NEVER play for club again after Liverpool red card thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester United could sell Paul Pogba in January

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Premier League

Paul Pogba's impressive start to his 2021-22 campaign had many fans and pundits believing he would sign a contract extension with United. The midfielder has less than a year remaining on his current deal with the club, but has not yet extended his contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba's performances in recent weeks have, however, indicate a lack of desire and willingness to do the 'dirty' work for the team. He has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, which means United may no longer pursue a contract extension with him.

Also Read

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Paul Pogba omission for Man Utd vs Liverpool adds further weight to Paul Scholes' claims mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Paul Pogba omission for Man Utd vs Liverpool adds further weight to Paul Scholes' claimsmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/Z6hzIIIm3t

Manchester United could, in fact, try to sell the Frenchman in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid have all shown an interest in the 28-year-old player. The Red Devils could use the funds from the sale of Paul Pogba to sign a new midfielder.

Edited by Bhargav