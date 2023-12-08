"I think it will be one of our hardest games" - William Saliba previews Arsenal's PL fixture against Aston Villa

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba reckons the Premier League game at Aston Villa on Saturday (December 9) is going to be a tough one.

Mikel Arteta's side are on a roll - coming off a last-gasp 4-3 win at Luton Town in midweek - and have won their last four league outings. Riding a seven-game win streak across competitions, the Gunners are two points clear of Liverpool (34) at the top after 15 games,

Saliba, 22, has not missed a minute of league action for Arteta's side this season, contributing a goal and an assist, and helping keep six clean sheets. Ahead of the clash at Villa Park, the Frenchman said that a challenging outing awaits the Gunners against a side who floored the holders 1-0 in their last outing:

"They're not a surprise to me," said Saliba (via Mirror). They're a good team, they have a good coach as well and I'm not surprised they are in such a good position because they finished so well last season. I'm not surprised by them at all. They are so good.

"I think it will be one of our hardest games, it will be tough, we know it won’t be easy to play there. But we're in a good position as a team because we're first in the Champions League, first in the Premier League as well but we know we have a lot of games to come."

Following their midweek win over City, the Villans are up to third in the standings, just four points off leaders Arsenal.

Declan Rice late winner powers Arsenal to thrilling Luton Town win

Declan Rice rejoices after netting a late winner.

Declan Rice scored a dramatic winner seven minutes into stoppage time as Arsenal dug deep to win 4-3 at Luton Town in the Premier League in midweek.

Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 20th-minute lead only for his namesake, Gabriel Osho, to restore parity for Luton five minutes later. Another Gabriel - Jesus - scored the third goal of the game as Arteta's side went in front seven minutes before half-time.

However, Elijah Adebayo made it 2-2 four minutes into the second period before Ross Barkley put the hosts ahead in the 57th minute. Kai Havertz, though, restored parity for the Gunners before Rice's late intervention sealed all three points.